Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM/USD eyes a 60% rally on a symmetrical triangle breakout

Cryptos |
  • XLM/USD is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart.
  • RSI has also already charted an upside break; Sunday’s close is critical.   
  • A 60% upswing is in the offing if the bullish break is confirmed.

Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) is awaiting a strong catalyst to break out from the recent tight range, having turned positive for the first time in four trading sessions.

The XLM buyers are prepared for a potential 60% move higher, with the technical setup favoring the upside. At the press time, the spot trades at $0.4114, up 1.24% during the past 24 hours.

XLM/USD: A test of the $1 mark is back on the buyers’ radar

XLM/USD: Daily chart

XLM/USD is on the verge of confirming a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily sticks.  Therefore, the focus is on daily close above the falling trendline resistance at $0.4223.

The odds of an upside break are higher as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has already charted a breakout, although the bulls await confirmation.

The next immediate resistance for the XLM buyers is seen at the 21-daily moving average (DMA) of $0.4415.

Further up, acceptance above the psychological $0.50 barrier is critical to extending the run higher towards the $1 mark, which also coincides with the pattern target.

To the downside, the fierce cap is placed at the rising trendline support at $0.3967. A sustained move below the latter could yield a symmetrical triangle breakdown.

The bullish 50-DMA at $0.3882 could offer some temporary reprieve to the bulls. Sellers would then target the February 23 low at $0.3072.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle

DOGE/USD is awaiting a daily closing above the critical 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $0.0517 in order to extend the upside break from the falling wedge formation. The buyers would then aim for a 100% upswing, with eyes set on the record highs at $0.1004.

More Dogecoin News

Ripple needs to crack critical 21-DMA for a rally towards $0.60

Ripple needs to crack critical 21-DMA for a rally towards $0.60

XRP/USD in search of a fresh direction while ranging between 21 and 50-DMAs. The No. 7 coin forms higher highs on the 1D chart, suggesting a potential upside break. RSI trades flat at the midline, the bulls need to crack only this one barrier at $0.4905.

More Ripple News

Cardano: Rejection at 100-HMA calls for a test of the $1 mark

Cardano: Rejection at 100-HMA calls for a test of the $1 mark

Cardano (ADA/USD) extends Friday’s sell-off, as the bearish momentum picks up pace on Saturday, with deeper losses likely on the cards. The fourth most widely traded crypt currency has lost 19% of its value over the past seven trading sessions.

More Cardano News

Ethereum: Primed for swift recovery as the network prepares for a major update in July

Ethereum: Primed for swift recovery as the network prepares for a major update in July

Ethereum price aims for a significant recovery towards $2,000. A major upgrade scheduled for July intends to fix the problem with gas fees on Ethereum. ETH miners are not happy with the decision.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location