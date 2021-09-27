XLM price falls under weak support to $0.20

- Stellar price action is in a descending triangle pattern.
- Fibonacci retracement shows hidden resistance in favor of the bears.
- A break of $0.26 could open Pandora’s Box with a 23% downturn to follow.
Stellar price action (XLM) has been in a descending triangle for most of September. Bears are enjoying the respected technical levels that are showing resistance against bulls who are attempting to overhaul the downtrend. With these actions, sellers are getting even more powerful in terms of XLM price action. A break of the $0.26 level to the downside could open up even more losses for XLM price with a target of $0.20.
The monthly S1 is the only lifebuoy for bulls in XLM price action
Stellar price is in a downtrend and has been respecting the formation of a descending triangle since September 10. In the downturn, bulls have attempted to break out of the trend but failed each time miserably. The attempts each time bounced off either a significant historical level that was turned from support into resistance or got rejected at the Fibonacci retracement level from the low of July 20 to the high on September 6. In these attempts, sellers jumped on the occasion to match the buy volume and gain the ability to add even more short positions.
The best example in XLM price action was on September 23 and 24. Buyers tried to overcome $0.30, but price action in Stellar got pared by a massive bearish candle. With already two retests of $0.25, which falls in line with the S1 monthly support level, the triangle's base got formed. Expect price action in Stellar to move back toward that monthly S1 for a third retest and a possible break to the downside.
XLM/USD daily chart
Once broken, expect some hesitation around the 78.6% Fibonacci level, just below $0.25. With already a few tests and a break on July 25 though, expect bears to push through this level quickly and go in a matter of weeks toward $0.20 as no absolute levels are in the way for any support.
If bulls can still hold the $0.25 region, expect a rebound of that level, with bulls again trying to break the downtrend. That would mean a retest of the purple descending trend line. With that trend line having few tests, a break would be difficult on the next attempt.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Analysts affirm AVAX price as extremely undervalued, expect Avalanche to decouple
Daily trade volume on Avalanche's top decentralized exchange, Trader Joe, is over two times that of competitors. Avalanche's multi-million dollar funding initiatives for attracting decentralized applications has triggered a spike in the token's on-chain activity. Gas consumption by layer-2 protocols is driving Ethereum transaction fees higher.
Dogecoin network update to boost mainstream adoption, trigger next DOGE rally
The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s utility is rising with news of AMC’s adoption of DOGE as a payment method. Traders are now anticipating a reduction in transaction fees and a recovery in DOGE.
Bitcoin price gears up for advance toward $51k, but BTC bears prepared to push back
Bitcoin price continues to record lower highs as a consolidation pattern has emerged. BTC has recovered nearly 9% since the September 24 low, which saw the leading cryptocurrency plunge 10% following China’s reiteration of a harsh crackdown on cryptocurrencies.
Cardano partners with Chainlink to drive smart contract development for DeFi applications
Cardano recently announced a strategic partnership with decentralized blockchain oracle network Chainlink. The third-generation blockchain is preparing to build smart contracts for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.