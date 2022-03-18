- XLM price experienced significant sell-offs for several weeks.
- Stellar could continue to trade sideways or even push lower.
- Traders should wait for a Wycoff spring or a breakout above key resistance.
XLM price looks weak as bears continue to apply pressure. Traders should wait for more bullish confirmation before placing any trades.
XLM price hangs by a thread
XLM price is currently trading at $0.187. The altcoin has been shorted heavily over the last few weeks, and still, bears have not shown any signs of letting up nor the trend displayed any significant signs of change. A Wycoff spring, a market event where bullish liquidity gets swept by the bears and rallies shortly after, should occur within the current range before investors consider opening a long position. If not, they should expect more sideways action.
The Relative Strength Index is converging with the current trend line, which is a bullish signal. However, as it is climbing up from under the 40 level, it should not be considered a strong confluence.
XLM/USD 2-Day Chart
Still, one should not count on XLM continuing lower, as Cryptocurrencies are notoriously known to make volatile rallies that come out of thin air. The best way to detect a change in trend will be a break above the range, which is currently 30% above the current price. If bulls can manage to pull that off, then getting in on a pullback will be a favorable trade, challenging October's swing high at $0.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
