World’s second-largest NFT marketplace Blur launches its native token for traders and creators

- Blur emerged as the closest competition to OpenSea, generating $1.2 billion worth of trades in the span of four months.
- BLUR launched at a price of $0.6854 with support from cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Huobi and OKX.
- Blur emerged as the fastest-growing NFT marketplace, with its weekly volume surpassing OpenSea’s.
The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market gained prominence over the last year, with OpenSea leading the pack as the largest marketplace. Rightfully so, given that the NFT marketplace was launched on Ethereum nearly five years ago. However, the emergence of Blur is challenging the crown of the biggest marketplace.
Blur expands its presence
Despite being launched less than five months ago, Blur has posed OpenSea a serious threat as the marketplace overtook its competition in terms of traded volume. The marketplace is now taking another step in ameliorating its reach with the crypto community by launching its native token BLUR.
BLUR came to life on February 15 with the marketplace launching its “Season 2”. Treating the second season as a different phase, Blur is aiming at decentralizing itself, beginning with the distribution of 360 million BLUR tokens.
Set to be distributed among the traders, Care Package holders and creators, BLUR will give the decision-making powers to the users. At its launch, the marketplace stated,
“BLUR gives the community control over the protocol’s value accrual and distribution. The Blur Foundation has been created to help foster community-led growth for the protocol.”
At the time of writing, the token could be seen trading at a price of $0.6689 with a market capitalization of $241.1 million.
Blur takes the reigns from OpenSea
The launch of the BLUR token might prove to be beneficial to the NFT marketplace, which is already performing exceptionally. Since its launch four months ago, Blur has managed to amass a user base of about 146,823 unique users, which cumulatively have conducted trading worth nearly $1.2 billion.
NFT market volume and trade share distribution
This has been reflected in the weekly traded volume as well. In the last seven days, the total volume traded on OpenSea contributed to just 38.2% of the total market share. Blur, on the other hand, dominated almost 47% of the market. Opensea still has the domination when it comes to the total number of trades, but Blur is not far behind, as it has captured about 28% of the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will the US CPI data release bar Solana's price from marking a 32% rally?
Solana price reacted positively despite the United States Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations at 6.4% year on year. Following the broader market bullish reaction, Bitcoin price also climbed to $22,300 at the time of writing.
Aptos price caught between a rock and a hard place as CPI data pulls indecisive scenario
Aptos (APT) price is stuck between a rock and a hard place after the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released. On one hand, the US inflation numbers were a bit lower but, on the other hand, they are still very much elevated.
US CPI data above expectations at 6.4% – Is the crypto market about to turn bearish?
The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) was expected to dive further than it did for the month of January 2023, and crypto markets have reacted with a limited sell-off reaction.
Will Terra Classic price recover after hitting key LUNC staking milestone?
Terra Classic hit an important milestone in LUNC staking, adding to the list of bullish developments. After the community approved the proposal to re-peg the stablecoin USTC at $1 parity and link it with LUNC, the token’s staking crossed the 950 billion mark.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.