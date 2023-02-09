NFT marketplace LooksRare signs new deal to reach 10 million users; Opensea loses dominance to Blur

- NFT sales reached a seven-month high following the crypto market’s recovery.
- LooksRare joining hands with MoonPay will allow the traders to purchase NFTs and native token LOOKS on the platform directly.
- Opensea, over the last week, has lost its position as the biggest NFT marketplace to NFT marketplace and aggregator Blur.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exploded to their peak last year. Since then, they have only declined in trade volume and sales to the point that the month of December 2022 recorded less than $4 billion worth of sales. Even so, NFT marketplaces are attempting to expand their reach, an instance of which can be seen in the case of LooksRare as well.
LooksRare joins hands with MoonPay
In a blog post on Thursday, the cryptocurrency payment service provider MoonPay announced its partnership with NFT marketplace LooksRare.
The Ethereum-based NFT marketplace will allow users to directly buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as LOOKS, ETH (Ethereum) and wETH (wrapped Ethereum) on the platform.
Going forward, the platform will also integrate NFTs enabling a user to buy NFTs through the platform using a credit card, thus eliminating the compulsion to buy them using cryptocurrencies.
Despite launching just a year ago, in January 2022, LooksRare has grown significantly, even becoming the fourth-largest NFT marketplace over the last week. Conducting sales worth $6.97 million, LooksRare was responsible for nearly 3.5% of all NFT sales.
However, surprisingly Ethereum’s biggest NFT marketplace, Opensea, did not note the highest volume. The decentralized application was overtaken by the recently launched NFT marketplace and aggregator Blur.
Opensea loses the top spot
Launched in October last year, Blur has been pushing its presence in the community as the marketplace for professional traders. Consequently, it has observed a surge in volume, with the last week’s sales surging past Opensea’s.
Dominating 46.6% of the market, Blur led the NFT market, with Opensea following with a 36.2% domination leaving X2Y2 with 7.6% sales, followed by LookRare in the fourth place.
NFT sales and trades market share
However, when it comes to the number of trades conducted within a week, Opensea remains at the top of the board. Conducting more than 63% of all the trades in the crypto market, Opensea left Blur with just a 25.1% market share.
This shows that despite observing higher capital movement, Blur is still behind Opensea in terms of user numbers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto Season coming close to the end
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing turbulence near the upper bounds of the recent rally. As the price descends, traders question whether the market will rebound toward higher prices or if the profitable bull run has already ended.
NFT marketplace LooksRare signs new deal to reach 10 million users; Opensea loses dominance to Blur
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exploded to their peak last year. Since then, they have only declined in trade volume and sales to the point that the month of December 2022 recorded less than $4 billion worth of sales. Even so, NFT marketplaces are attempting to expand their reach, an instance of which can be seen in the case of LooksRare as well.
Chainlink nears knee-jerk reaction after making new highs
Chainlink (LINK) price sees bulls being dumb, def and blind to all the dangerous market signals that have been issued this week. Instead, LINK bulls are focused on the weakness of the US Dollar that is synthetically lifting LINK/USD higher.
VeChain price rally might have a little more fuel in its tank before crashing by 15%
VeChain price has been in a constant uptrend, with the altcoin recovering two months' worth of losses in the span of five weeks. The cryptocurrency is facing the possibility of some cooldown, but support from the bulls could enable another rise before corrections hit VET price.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.