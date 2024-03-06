Worldcoin rally persists despite South Korean probe over users' personal data

The probe into the AI project and Bitcoin’s crash below the new all-time high above $69,000, failed to trigger decline in WLD price. WLD price is $6.638, at the time of writing. The AI token yielded nearly 3% daily gains for holders, continuing its uptrend.

In its investigation, the commission will consider the way of collection, processing of sensitive information and the overseas transfer of personal information. If violations are confirmed, the authority is set to take action in accordance with local regulation.

Sam Altman’s project, Worldcoin , is under investigation by South Korean authorities. The Personal Information Protection Commission received complaints about iris-scanning and biometric data collection by Worldcoin’s associates in ten locations. The authority’s website reveals that the probe was launched on February 29, and once concluded, it will reveal whether Worldcoin has breached the Personal Information Protection Act.

WorldCoin, the native token of the open-source protocol, is currently under investigation by the Personal Information Protection Commission of South Korea. Despite facing a probe from South Korean authorities, WLD price has climbed over 3% on Wednesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.