World Liberty Financial adds $47 million of ETH and wBTC each to celebrate Trump’s inauguration

- Arkham intelligence data shows that World Liberty Financial added $47 million of wrapped Bitcoin and Ethereum each to celebrate Trump’s inauguration.
- WLFI announced strategic AAVE, TRX, LINK, and ENA purchases on Monday.
- Massive demand and overwhelming interest in the Trump-backed DeFi platform open up an additional block of 5% of the token supply.
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial (WLFI) added $47 million of wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) and Ethereum (ETH) each to celebrate Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. Additionally, WLFI announced strategic purchases of Aave (AAVE), Tron (TRX), Chainlink (LINK), and Ethena (ENA) for its portfolio.
Trump’s DeFi platform adds more crypto
According to Arkham intelligence, data shows that Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial (WLFI) added $47 million of wBTC and $47 million of ETH on Monday to celebrate Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.
TRUMP’S WORLD LIBERTY FI BOUGHT $47M OF BTC AND $47M OF ETH TO CELEBRATE HIS INAUGURATION AS 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA pic.twitter.com/ZfdBQsnsG4— Arkham (@arkham) January 20, 2025
Following this news, WLFI’s official Twitter account also posted on Monday that it will strategically purchase $4.7 million Aave, Link, Tron, and ENA each for its portfolio. WLFI has already purchased these tokens earlier in December. Currently, the WLFI wallet holds $355 million worth of cryptos in its portfolio.
To commemorate the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States, $WLFI is proud to announce the following strategic purchases today:— WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) January 20, 2025
$47,000,000 ETH
$47,000,000 wBTC
$4,700,000 Aave
$4,700,000 LINK
$4,700,000 TRX
$4,700,000 ENA
Excited for the…
Moreover, during the same day, WLFI announced that it had surpassed its target of 20% sales of the token supply and decided to open an additional 5% block due to the massive demand and overwhelming interest among investors.
We’ve completed our mission and sold 20% of our token supply! Due to massive demand and overwhelming interest, we’ve decided to open up an additional block of 5% of token supply. Please be patient while our team works to relaunch the sale. We’ll share updates here as soon as…— WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) January 20, 2025
