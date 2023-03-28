Will higher Bitcoin leverage by traders fuel volatility in BTC price?

- Bitcoin traders are taking high leverage risk in their derivatives trade on exchanges like Bybit and Huobi Global.
- While BTC derivatives open interest in the number of contracts is at a low, in US Dollar terms it is high in response to the banking crisis.
- Spike in estimated leverage ratio in Bitcoin derivatives alongside positive funding rates is indicative of a likely squeeze to the upside.
Bitcoin traders in the derivatives market have recently increased their leveraged risk in BTC. The estimated leverage ratio for Bitcoin reveals a spike and market participants expect an increase in BTC volatility.
Bitcoin funding rates help determine the direction of BTC price swings in the event of a spike in volatility. The banking crisis fueled market participants’ interest in the largest asset by market capitalization.
Also read: Bitcoin options traders await a catalyst in the asset as BTC slips below $27,000
Bitcoin traders take higher leverage risk, what does this mean?
The metric used to measure leverage risk taken by Bitcoin derivatives traders is CryptoQuant’s “Estimated Leverage Ratio.” This metric divides the exchange’s open interest by their coins reserve. If the value of the ratio increases, it indicates that investors are taking a higher leverage risk in their derivatives trades.
The following chart shows the Estimated Leverage Ratio for traders on Bybit.
Bitcoin Estimated Leverage Ratio
After hitting a peak in January 2023, leverage ratio declined before starting to rise again as market participants reacted to the banking crisis. A similar trend is seen among market participants on Huobi Global.
While a spike in this ratio is considered a sign of volatility in Bitcoin price, to determine the direction in which the asset’s price moves. The funding rate on Bybit is positive and a positive funding rate indicates that traders that are long on Bitcoin are dominant and are willing to pay funding to short traders.
At the same time this indicates Bitcoin price is most likely to climb higher, the volatility swing will occur towards the upside in BTC.
Bitcoin funding rate on Bybit exchange
Experts on crypto Twitter comment on high leverage in Bitcoin
Alex, a quantitative trader and expert on crypto Twitter commented on the leverage in the asset and noted that Bitcoin derivatives open interest in the number of contracts is at lows, but in US Dollar terms it is nearing a high.
Bitcoin Historical Open Interest Stablecoin Margined
Alex argues that there is a good amount of leverage in the system, typically considered indicative of volatility in the asset’s price in the short-term. Combined with the data from funding rates, Bitcoin price is likely to witness a swing to the upside in the short-term, despite neutral sentiment among options traders.
Bitcoin price targets to watch out
If the bullish thesis surrounding the spike in Bitcoin leverage alongside positive funding rates stand validated, the asset is set to climb higher. BTC price could face resistances at $28,784, a key level and the weekly high at $29,380, that coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.
Once BTC price crosses the two hurdles, the asset could continue its climb towards the target of $30,040, a level that previously acted as support for Bitcoin during mid 2022.
BTC/USD 4H price chart
As seen in the chart above, Bitcoin is currently in an uptrend with no significant deviation in its Relative Strength Index (RSI). The price is currently above two key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) that are likely to act as support in the event of a price decline.
The $26,888 level is a key support for BTC, followed by the monthly high at $25,270 and low at $21,376 in the event of a decline in the asset.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance CEO calls CFTC suit “disappointing” as district court halts Voyager $1 billion sale to Binance.US
Voyager’s deal with Binance’s United States entity, Binance.US, faced another hurdle on March 27, the same day that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) went after the crypto exchange. This is the second time in the span of a month that Voyager’s deal has been objected against by the government.
90% of Ethereum supply leaves exchanges as regulators struggle to classify ETH as Security or Commodity
Ethereum is known not only as the second-biggest cryptocurrency but also as the second-generation cryptocurrency. The blockchain not only brought Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to the crypto space but also framed a target on its back following its Proof of Stake transition plan.
This is how EOS holders responded to the network's EVM testnet launch, what to expect this week
The first milestone on the EOS Network Foundation’s roadmap, the completion of the EOS EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) code, was achieved on March 22, starting the countdown to the launch of the EOS testnet. Well, it is finally here and the community is elated as it brings them closer to the mainnet release on April 14.
XRP price recovers above $0.44 as court ruling approaches, will Ripple win against the SEC?
XRP price has kept its momentum, flashing green on the one-day timeframe as the countdown to the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit continues. The remittance token is moving in tandem with our prediction last week, soaring by a significant margin to secure a place among the best-performing cryptocurrencies on a one-week timeframe.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.