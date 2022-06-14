- Cardano price is rallying strongly in early morning trade.
- ADA price could be set to recover back above $0.60 altogether.
- If this rally continues, ADA price could break above a crucial technical hurdle.
Cardano (ADA) price is set to book a solid intraday rally which makes one wonder if ADA traders are aware of what is happening in the markets. With global markets rattled and coiled by inflation worries and several asset classes on the back foot, Cardano price is a bit of an outlier today, with price action jumping significantly. Even the drop since last week was not enough to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold, which says a lot.
ADA price sees RSI still not touching oversold
Cardano price is thus being supported by the bulk of bullish traders, even if global markets and cryptocurrencies are facing severe headwinds. Price action already broke above the high of Monday at $0.498 and looked set to rally even higher. The RSI, meanwhile, has executed a knee jerk reaction against bears who have been squeezed to the upside and stopped out on their latest attempts to run price action down.
ADA price has a clear target at $0.640 once it can close above the high of Sunday at $0.560. This level is important because it is where the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) intersects with the monthly pivot and is, therefore, a critical hurdle that could spark more optimism if bulls can break above it. From there opens even more upside potential to possibly even $1.00 if global markets fall in line and see headwinds fade and hand over to tailwinds.
ADA/USD daily chart
The risk to the downside comes with a possible false relief rally that would see a drop below the low of Monday. That would open even more room to the downside with 15% losses towards the monthly S1 at $0.370. The red descending trend line below there could trigger a small excursion for bears just below the previously mentioned S1 support level, but it will be defended by bulls and probably trigger a bounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How traders can prepare for an 80% crash in XRP price
XRP price is showing strength as it bounces off a stable support level in line with an uptick in bullish momentum and recovery in Bitcoin price. Investors need to tread carefully, however, as the crypto markets are on the precipice of a capitulation move.
What’s next for SafeMoon as 200% gains come undone?
SafeMoon price has been trading inside a tight range formed as the altcoin more than doubled in May. The recent correction undid all of the gains seen over the last two months or so.
Everything you need to know about Binance’s involvement in Terra LUNA price collapse
Jeffrey Lockhart, a Utah resident, believes Binance.us and its CEO Biran Shroder falsely advertised Terra USD (UST) as backed by fiat currency. The algorithmic stablecoin was in fact, an unregistered security, argues Lockhart.
AVAX now listed on Japan's OKCoin, gears up for Formula E championship weekend
Crypto.com's reward campaign featuring Avalanche (AVAX) goes live today, offering users 12.5% p.a. on their allocations. AVAX price has failed to recover despite updates and bullish events.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.