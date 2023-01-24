- Ethereum alternatives Solana, Cardano and Polkadot network’s traders are cycling into small market capitalization tokens in 2023.
- Traders are hunting returns in small caps CBG, MITX, MTH, TRADE, PLSPAD, RBN, SLP and POND, looking for undervalued cryptocurrencies this cycle.
- Active address count on small caps witnessed a massive spike since January 17.
Holders on Ethereum-killer networks Solana, Cardano and Polkadot have started cycling into small market capitalization cryptocurrencies, hunting undervalued tokens. Small market cap altcoins like Chainbing (CBG), Morpheus Labs (MITX), Monetha (MTH), Polytrade (TRADE), PulsePad (PLSPAD), Ribbon Finance (RBN), Smooth Love Potion (SLP) and Marlin (POND) have witnessed a massive spike in daily active addresses on their network.
Also read: Cardano network battles node outage, proves resilience among Ethereum killers like Solana
Solana, Cardano and Polkadot traders are cycling into small caps for massive returns
Ethereum network’s alternatives and large market capitalization cryptocurrencies like Solana, Cardano and Polkadot yielded massive gains for holders in the first three weeks of January 2023. Enjoying a relatively high correlation with Bitcoin, these cryptocurrencies witnessed a rally since the beginning of 2023.
Interestingly, analysts at crypto intelligence firm Santiment have noted a shift in traders’ interests. Experts identified that traders from the Solana, Cardano and Polkadot networks are cycling into small market capitalization tokens, lesser-known cryptocurrencies like CBG, SLP, TRADE, RBN, among others.
The daily active address count for these tokens climbed steadily since January 17, as seen in the chart below. The increase in address activity is accompanied by a price rally, with nearly double-digit overnight gains in most of the small-cap tokens on the list.
Small Caps witness spike in activity
The trend identified by experts at Santiment marks a shift in traders’ outlook on small-cap tokens. Traders are hunting undervalued tokens with bullish potential as diversification opportunities and risk mitigation. Most of the small market cap tokens seen in the chart above have a relatively low correlation with Bitcoin, this could help reduce risk.
In terms of use cases, CBG is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain. Morpheus Labs is a blockchain company providing businesses with a full-service Blockchain-Platform as a Service (BPaaS) solution. MTH, TRADE and RBN are tokens of financial services firms; PLSPAD is a launchpad for cryptocurrencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price signals breakout, Ripple bulls to eye 20% rally soon
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish move which comes after months of rejection combined with massive sell-offs. However, the narrative has finally shifted after this recent breakout of a declining trendline, forecasting an explosive move soon.
Cardano poised for more gains but bears should not be underestimated
Cardano price should remain on every trader's immediate watch list as the market shows potential for a volatile trading environment in the days to come. His thesis utilizes price action and technical indicators to forecast potential target zones for bulls and bears alike.
Crypto lender BlockFi plans to sell $160 million Bitcoin mining loans
BlockFi took a major hit last year following the collapse of FTX in November and Three Arrows Capital in Q2 2022. Filing for bankruptcy right after FTX, BlockFi initiated a list of companies that went under soon after which are still attempting to recover their customers’ funds.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: APE showing signals every bear wants to see
ApeCoin price shows evidence to consider that a pullback will occur. Risk management should be advocated moving forward, as the recent uptrend has been volatile and powerful in its own right. Risk to the downside would be invalidated by a breach above $5.99.
US Dollar Index struggles to defend 102.00 ahead of US PMI, GDP data
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.