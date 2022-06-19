- Polygon price is nearing its last line of defense for entering an existential crisis.
- MATIC price already trades in cents, once the defense breaks, it could even be trading in tenths of a cent.
- With that, MATIC price could become worthless and obsolete.
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to book its eighth straight week of losses, even eleven if you do not count the marginally profitable week from mid-April. But the descent has been so ferocious that Polygon price is trading in the danger zone and is rapidly nearing its last and final support before becoming questionable of having a future still in cryptocurrencies. Will Polygon become the one that disappears after this crypto winter and live to see the day that a relief rally is underway?
MATIC to be the one to disappear?
Polygon price action has been no match since that technical death cross got formed at the beginning of the year, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) trading below the 200-day SMA. Although a few attempts for a turnaround came after that, the 200-day SMA proved to be a solid fit on the jar for more gains and recovery. Instead, the contrary becomes more than true with MATIC price losing value week after week and investors starting to turn away from what once was a promising cryptocurrency that was runner-up to replace XRP one day as number three.
MATIC price today is a mere slim shadow of what it once was and is set to close the week with another loss, but this time in the danger zone with only $0.27 as the last line of defense before $0.10 gets exposed and MATIC becomes a penny stock. The only thing that could help is the dollar weakening, but even that is not happening as the dollar remains near its lowest levels and does not seem to budge on the back of central banks squeezing cheap money out of the monetary system. If MATIC survives next week will depend on the support at $0.27, but it is clear that a lifeline or some relief is needed soon.
MATIC/USD weekly chart
In case, as of Monday, that mentioned dollar does weaken substantially, and the DXY-index drops back to 100 or below there, then MATIC will use that window of opportunity to recover relatively quickly. Expect a quick pop above $0.454 with quite some room to move. Without being too overeager, set a target at the 55-day SMA around $0.80, where the first substantial profit-taking and fade-in-the-price action will happen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.
Three altcoins look bullish even though the crypto market can fall another 50%, says former BitMEX CEO
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes addressed the liquidity crunch that has hit the crypto market. Hayes believes Bitcoin and Ethereum prices could bleed further and identified altcoins that have bullish potential in the bear market.
XRP price retraces less than other cryptos amid favorable Ripple vs SEC saga developments
XRP price has found support above key psychological level $0.30 after some positive developments in the Ripple vs SEC court saga.
TRON price approaches dangerously close to triggering a massive nosedive
TRON price seems to be consolidating after rallying exponentially since March 2020. This massive coiling up at the top seems to have formed a bearish pattern that indicates a correction is due for TRX.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.