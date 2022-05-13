- Algorand price action has been devastated, dropping nearly 55% this week alone.
- ALGO returned 2021 lows and promptly bounced.
- Massive buying pressure at fifteen-month lows likely signals an impending bullish reversal.
Algorand price action has been no different than nearly every other cryptocurrency and nearly every other risk-on asset class. After hitting a weekly loss of 52%, buyers stepped in and have thus far continued to support ALGO.
Algorand price on the road to retest is $0.95
Algorand price is currently up nearly 40% from the new 2022 low established yesterday at $0.36. Bulls have made solid attempts at the $0.50 level, and bears have spent an equal amount of pressure attempting to keep ALGO at or below $0.50.
The first target bulls must close above is $0.50. From there, the high volume node is at $0.73. The most critical resistance zone that Algorand price must close above is between the $0.86 and $0.99 price levels. $0.86 to $0.99 contain the following technical resistance points:
- Top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $0.85
- 38.2% Fiibonacci retracement at $0.86
- 2022 Volume Point of Control at $0.94
- 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.99
It is very possible that Algorand price may repeat the same moves it experienced throughout 2021. However, downside risks remain a concern.
ALGO/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
On the weekly and daily Ichimoku charts, Algorand price is still decidedly bearish, and bulls should watch for rallies to face staunch resistance until roughly the $0.86 value area. If bears remain in control and complete a daily close at or below the 2021 low of $0.33, then ALGO may be on its way to testing the Covid Crash lows in 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
