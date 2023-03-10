Bitcoin (BTCv$19,679) fell to its lowest since mid-January on March 10, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows.
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Silicon valley bank gets its 'Silvergate moment'
Down 2.4% on the day, BTC/USD saw the majority of its losses during the previous day's Wall Street trading as risk assets everywhere suffered setbacks.
These came courtesy of market cold feet on the back of major restructuring at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)— the United States' 16th largest commercial lender.
SVB parent company, SVB Financial, said that it was selling its entire securities portfolio at a major loss as part of a plan to raise over $2.2 billion in capital.
The result was a collapse in SVB Financial's share price, which shed 60% during the session in a move all too familiar for crypto market participants who remember the recent demise of Silvergate bank.
Instead of the FTX debacle, however, SVB pinned the blame for its troubles on the Federal Reserve and its policy of quantitative tightening (QT) — a process of removing liquidity from the economy which has pressured risk assets across the board.
"We are taking these actions because we expect continued higher interest rates, pressured public and private markets, and elevated cash burn levels from our clients as they invest in their businesses," CEO and president Greg Becker wrote in a letter to investors.
With stocks reeling from the news, however, it was only a matter of time before crypto caught the contagion.
While the S&P 500 finished the session down 1.8%, on track for its worst week of 2023, Bitcoin continued to fall overnight and ultimately gave up $20,000 support.
In so doing, it fell to its lowest levels since Jan. 13, erasing two months of gains.
BTC price already lacked support
Reactions to crypto losses varied — as Cointelegraph reported, many already expected a retest of substantially lower levels untouched since the start of the year.
"Will probably wick into 18-19k before this is over- but it's just a retest," popular trader Credible Crypto wrote in part of a Twitter response.
An accompanying chart sought to explain the rationale behind the scope of the down-move, calling it "logical and healthy, not unexpected or unforeseen."
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Credible Crypto/ Twitter
After February produced just 0.03% gains overall for BTC/USD, March proved to be a month of comedowns within days, emboldening conservative market participants to predict new local lows next.
Fellow trading account Daan Crypto Trades nonetheless said that the retreat had occurred "way quicker" than expected.
"If I were to simply go by the chart and forget about all the FUD, Macro and what not, I would personally be bidding here," he told Twitter followers on the day.
I do think that knife catching is dangerous and it's good to see some ranging first.
A chart showed areas of interest based on Fibonacci retracement levels from the local highs above $25,000.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/ Twitter
Also following the unwinding of Fibonacci levels was trading resource Stockmoney Lizards, which had eyes on the 4-hour chart overnight.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD circled $19,800, still threatening to continue dropping into the day's Wall Street open.
Liquidations at post-FTX record as crypto "front runs" chaos
In a further episode of deja vu for crypto, the fresh bearish streak sent liquidations soaring across leveraged markets.
According to the latest data from monitoring resource Coinglass, those who were long BTC lost more money on March 9 than at any time since the immediate aftermath of the FTX implosion.
BTC long liquidations totaled $94.1 million, while the day's total crypto tally came in at $248.8 million.
For trading resource Skew, the threat of worse to come remained, with crypto markets potentially dodging a bullet ahead of time.
"This looks like exit & unwinding flow to me. (front running bad news)," it wrote in part of Twitter comments on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard.
Bitcoin miners join the selling spree, is $17,000 next for BTC price?
Bitcoin miners have been intensively reducing their BTC reserves. This is one of the factors driving the asset’s price lower. Sale of Bitcoin by miners has increased the selling pressure on BTC.
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN kickstarts a 61% crash
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price took to an uptrend in early February, rising significantly during the first week before profit-takers interrupted the rally.
Can Justin Sun's $100 million save Huobi exchange from FTX's fate?
Justin Sun, advisor to Huobi and founder of TRON addressed user concerns on the flash crash of exchange’s native token HT. Sun blamed market behavior and leveraged liquidation for Huobi Token’s 93% flash crash on Thursday.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.