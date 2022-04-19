Cardano price undergoes downtrend after firm rejection against technical level during the weekend.

ADA price struggles to hold on to gains as tail risks are causing headwinds that weigh on any positive bullish sentiment.

Expect to see a drop of between 7% to 17% before investors return with broad buying volume to support ADA price.

Cardano (ADA) price is under the scrutiny of bears after a firm technical rejection over the weekend. Not once but twice bulls got cut short by the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $0.96, making it a firm rejection on Saturday followed by a long squeeze on Sunday, trapping bulls and pushing them against the $0.9150 level. Although bulls were able to close above the level on Monday, the price is set to drop again for a retest of the level, making it the fourth test in just two weeks – and setting the scene for a massive drop as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sees no sign of bulls being present on the demand-side to drive price higher.

ADA price sees technical indicator flashing and pointing to a bearish wave

Cardano price is issuing a distress signal to the markets after bears came in heavy and hard over the weekend, performing a coupon Cardano price action. With a 5% loss over the weekend, bulls are being pushed against the wall at $0.9150. On Monday, stops were run, and new bulls came in to defend the gains from the beginning of March, but their efforts look to be no more than a drop on a hot plate. As overall volume returns to markets after the bank holiday, ADA has lost 1% during the ASIA PAC and is set to lose even more going forward.

ADA price will soon drop back to the already-mentioned $0.9150, making it the fourth test and possibly even break further to the downside. Expect to see that drop look for support around the monthly S1 at $0.8650, with tail risks broadening and weighing on global investor sentiment, and a drop further towards $0.7790 also possibly on the cards. That level is a significant floor formed at the beginning of March and, by then, the RSI will be trading in ‘oversold’ and will see profit-taking among bears.

ADA/USD daily chart

However, investors need not despair as once a few tail risks fade, expect some room to open up driven by a turn in positive sentiment. This could lead ADA price to punch through $0.968 and leap to $1.00. That would trigger a return of more investors back into Cardano price, since bulls will have clearly gained control from bears. Should the dollar back down a bit further with that fading tail risk, expect to see ADA price trading further above $1.00.