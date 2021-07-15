An analysis of trades in the bitcoin options market reveals a crucial price threshold where selling might accelerate.
The simplistic days of trading bitcoin (BTC, -3.49%) by scanning technical charts and the spot market order book are passé.
The bitcoin market has matured since the March 2020 crash, and participants can no longer turn a blind eye toward macroeconomic developments and activity in the futures and options market.
That was especially the case on Thursday, when the risk-off mood on Wall Street put downward pressure on bitcoin and pushed the cryptocurrency toward $30,000 support, which, if breached, could invite more selling pressure from options traders, leading to a quick slide.
With bitcoin locked in the broad range of $30,000 to $40,000 since mid-May, many options traders have been selling puts at the $30,000 strike and selling calls at the $40,000 strike. These trades were booked on Deribit and other crypto-derivatives exchanges in hopes the consolidation would continue, leading to a drop in the implied volatility and the value of calls and puts.
A put option gives the purchaser the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy. In plain English, selling a put option is akin to offering insurance to the put buyer against a price sell-off below a particular level – in this case $30,000.
“After the mid-May selling, volatility hit peak heights, but since then spot prices have been trading in a base range. These types of consolidation periods are perfect environments for lower-volatility trades,” said Greg Magadini, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Volatility. “The main idea is for prices to meander between support and resistance, and traders sell options expecting these levels to hold.”
But bitcoin is pushing toward the lower end of the range at $30,000. If that level breaks, traders who sold puts at that level may resort to hedging downside risk by shorting bitcoin futures or selling bitcoin in the spot market. That, in turn, could add to bearish pressures around the cryptocurrency, leading to a more profound price drop.
“If support or resistance levels break, traders will need to quickly hedge because prices will move to new levels fast,” Magadini said. “The hedging activity from various traders on the same side of the volatility trade also creates a self-reinforcing event.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
These two DeFi coins are on the verge of explosive rallies
Aave building an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern after triple-digit gain from the 50-week SMA. Compound price plotting a powerful high tight flag pattern after logging a 180% gain in two weeks.
Shiba Inu price may need a miracle as SHIB nears critical support
Shiba Inu price outlook of better outcomes has been neutralized by the slow drift lower from June 29, raising the odds that the ongoing development of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern may fail.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Ethereum London upgrade
The Ethereum Foundation announced on their blog that testnet deployment is successful, and the London upgrade will go live on the mainnet at block 12965000. The event is estimated to occur between August 3-5, 2021.
Polygon future storyline may include a 60% decline
MATIC price continues the march lower that began on May 19, confirmed by the drop below the 2021 ascending trend line on June 21 and further confirmed by the breakdown from a 50-day symmetrical triangle pattern on July 8.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.