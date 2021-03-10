The market keeps rising higher and all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer among them, rising by 16% over the last day.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Sellers pushed the Bitcoin (BTC) price down to the two-hour moving average EMA55 yesterday morning.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
After lunch, buyers seized the initiative and began to restore the pair to the area of the recent high. At the end of the day, the price tested the resistance of $52,000. The bulls broke through this resistance level tonight and renewed the March high with average volumes around the $54,170 mark.
If the recovery continues in the morning, the price will test the level of $55,000. In the event of a rollback, the pair will return to the level of $52,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $54,610 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) gained the least today. The price of the altcoin has risen by 5.51% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
The growth may not have finished yet as Cardano (ADA) keeps trading within the rising channel. That is why there are reasons to expect the restest of the resistance at $1.33 soon.
Cardano is trading at $1.18 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer today. The rate of the native exchange token has rocketed by 16%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
As is the case with Cardano (ADA), the rise has just begun and sharp growth may continue after a breakout of the $282 mark. In this regard, BNB might move to a peak at around $347 to make a restest of it.
Binance Coin is trading at $271 at press time.
