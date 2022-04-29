The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish today as some coins are trading in the red zone while others are in green.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is going up today, rising by 3.38% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the $40,000 mark today, confirming bulls' power. However, from the mid-term point of view, the main crypto is not ready yet for the prolonged upward move as the price keeps trading in a wide range between the support at $32,871 and the resistance at $48,234. In this regard, sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $39,879 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has grown the least from the list today, rising by 0.78%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) keeps trading in the sideways range despite today's slight growth. However, if bulls manage to get the rate to the $0.85 mark by the end of the day, the rise may coninue to the zone around $0.90.

ADA is trading at $0.8364 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by almost 4%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is outperforming most of other coins as it is about to fix above the crucial $400 mark. Thus, the buying trading volume keeps rising, confirming bulls' efforts to come back to mid-term growth. Likewise, there is a high possibility to see a return to the $400-$420 zone shortly.

BNB is trading at $402.4 at press time.