The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish today as some coins are trading in the red zone while others are in green.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is going up today, rising by 3.38% over the last 24 hours.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the $40,000 mark today, confirming bulls' power. However, from the mid-term point of view, the main crypto is not ready yet for the prolonged upward move as the price keeps trading in a wide range between the support at $32,871 and the resistance at $48,234. In this regard, sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
Bitcoin is trading at $39,879 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has grown the least from the list today, rising by 0.78%.
ADA/USD chart by Trading View
Cardano (ADA) keeps trading in the sideways range despite today's slight growth. However, if bulls manage to get the rate to the $0.85 mark by the end of the day, the rise may coninue to the zone around $0.90.
ADA is trading at $0.8364 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by almost 4%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) is outperforming most of other coins as it is about to fix above the crucial $400 mark. Thus, the buying trading volume keeps rising, confirming bulls' efforts to come back to mid-term growth. Likewise, there is a high possibility to see a return to the $400-$420 zone shortly.
BNB is trading at $402.4 at press time.
