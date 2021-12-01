The market keeps booming as all of the top 10 coins remain trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday, buyers tried to form a strong bullish momentum to break through the strong resistance at $58,000. The daily maximum was recorded in the area of $​​58,930, but the Bitcoin (BTC) price was unable to gain a foothold above the key resistance and returned to the area of ​​yesterday's low this morning.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The rollback is not over yet and, during the day, it may continue to the area of ​​the two-hour EMA55. If this moving average fails to stop the decline, then most likely today one will not be able to observe the recovery to the psychological level of $60,000.

Thus far, the BTC/USD pair has not left the downtrend channel of the local downtrend. If the level of average prices supports the pair, then by the end of the day, a breakout above $60,000 is possible.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,937 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the Ethereum (ETH) price managed to gain a foothold above the level of $4,300 and continue its recovery to the $4,500 area.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The local maximum was set at the level of $4,508 tonight. A good signal to confirm the end of the downtrend can be a retest of the $4,800 level. In case buyers can fix above it, they have the chance to set a new peak and get to the vital mark of $5,000.

Ethereum is trading at $4,715 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has grown the least from the list. The rate of the native exchange coin has gone up by only 2.38% since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the relatively slow rise, Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the vital resistance at $669.30. The growth is supported by a high trading volume, which means that a breakout may provoke sharp growth.

If that happens and BNB fixes above the green line, the levels of $700 and $800 can be attained soon.

BNB is trading at $632.20 at press time.