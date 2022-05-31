- SHIB price at a crucial point to potentially break the downtrend.
- Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi retreats from the community and steps down after erasing all social media accounts.
- Ryoshi’s move may puzzle markets and could delay the bullish breakout.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) traders must be on edge after the broad media picked up the last tweet and mic drop from Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi just moments before he erased all his social media accounts. With his stepping-down, traders will be questioning whether it is just the founder leaving the cryptocurrency to stand on its own two legs or there are more details to come given how the Luna debacle is still not far away in the back of their minds. SHIB price has retreated onto the back foot as a result and this could dampen hopes for a bullish breakout anytime soon as trust will need to be rebuilt over time.
SHIB price breakout delayed as uncertainty sneaks in
Shiba Inu price sees its price action relatively contained after the last tweet from its fonder Ryoshi: “ I am just some guy of no consequence tapping at a keyboard, and I am replaceable. I am Ryoshi’. Although the pseudonymous founder already warned several times that he had no intentions of staying on indefinitely, the news has put traders on edge, questioning if this is the right time to buy or if something else is going on within the meme coin itself that could trigger future losses. Investors only just now started to shrug off the Terra Luna debacle. The timing is undoubtedly peculiar as the global trust in cryptocurrencies and alt currencies has not yet peaked back to levels from 2021.
SHIB price technically was set to break above the red descending trend line and reclaim the historic pivotal level at $0.00001209. Now, however, the breakout is likely to be delayed and not materialise until a later stage as price action will now first look back for support around $0.00000965 or a higher level, depending on where the new monthly support levels will be appearing as of Wednesday, as a new trading month is just around the corner when they will be recalculated. In a couple of days, expect the bullish breakout to follow with price action reclaiming $0.00001209 and possibly $0.00001708 once traders are fully trusting and the news about the founder stepping down, has faded to the background.
SHIB/USD daily chart
As mentioned in the previous paragraphs, the question remains if something else is cooking underneath the bonnet. Is there a similar risk at hand as with Tera Luna? Admittedly, SHIB price is not a stable coin and thus behaves entirely differently but traders may still suspect something is wrong. In a case where investors’ trust is dented, price action could break below $0.00000965 and sell off further in a sort of vote-of-no-confidence by traders who will bring price action down to $0.00000655.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Terra's LUNA 2.0 price jumps above $10 after Binance completes airdrop distribution
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price appears to be gaining traction despite the legal investigation launched against Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon in South Korea. The token has risen by nearly 23% over the past few hours, overcoming the psychological $10 resistance level.
SafeMoon price has a bright future following bullish golden cross
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price is set to open another can of potential gains and price appreciation as two major technical elements are seen unfolding in the coming trading sessions. The negative close on Monday could turn into a bear trap, as the break to the downside looks fake.
This on-chain metric supports a 50% gain for Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price reveals an interesting setup that could trigger massive returns for investors. This uptrend will begin after a minor pullback that will allow market participants to accumulate DOGE at a discount.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Markets pause before continuing the relief rally
Bitcoin price seems to have triggered a relief rally that is going to revisit significant levels, formerly critical in catalyzing the sell-off. Some altcoins have already started their run-ups, but for Ethereum and Ripple a minor retracement seems likely before they start their upswings.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.