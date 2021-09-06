Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has managed to break above the psychologically round leve of $50k. Can the cryptocurrency challenge the previous high again?

Let’s review the long-term charts to analyse the remainder of the year 2021. Will the 2021 bull run outpace the 2017 bull run?

Price charts and technical analysis

The BTC/USD is showing a strong bullish recovery after a deep bearish pullback:

Price action has managed to break above the 21 ema zone again. The bullish momentum is expected to challenge the previous top (blue arrow). The previous top is a strong resistance zone and could stop the uptrend. A bearish retracement (orange arrows) could complete an ABC (blue) in wave 4 (pink). A bullish bounce (green arrow) could take place at the support zone (green box). A bull flag pattern (grey arrows) however indicates that the immediate uptrend remains valid. In that case, a wave 4’ finished at the recent low.

On the daily chart, we see that the bullish momentum is strong because price action remains above the 21 ema zone for a long time:

The bullish price swing is either a wave C or 3 (orange). This depends on the price reaction at the resistance zone (red box). A bearish reversal (red arrow) indicates a wave C and more bearish correction. A flag pattern (grey arrows) indicates a wave 3 continuation.

