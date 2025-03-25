- Solana price holds steady above the $140 mark on Tuesday despite bearish headwinds from the Trump administration hinting at new tariffs.
- SOL open interest increased by $700 million in 24 hours, surpassing $5 billion, following Donald Trump’s post endorsing the Solana-hosted TRUMP memecoin.
- Rising trading volumes and renewed investor optimism suggest SOL could be on the verge of another leg up.
Solana (SOL) continues to defy marketwide bearish sentiment, surging past $145 as open interest crosses the $5 billion mark. But can this momentum hold?
Solana reclaims $145 despite marketwide pullback
Solana's price has remained resilient above the $140 mark on Tuesday, navigating through a volatile market triggered by macroeconomic and political developments. Notably, Donald Trump’s administration hinted at new tariffs, fueling uncertainty across risk assets.
Solana price action, March 25 | Coinmarketcap
While Bitcoin (BTC) remains stagnant below $90,000, other major altcoins, such as Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA), have been consolidating around $2.40 and $0.70, respectively.
Despite the broader market's lackluster performance, Solana has recorded a 2% daily gain, pushing its price toward $145, according to CoinMarketCap. This bullish price action indicates investor confidence in SOL's ability to outperform amid turbulence.
Solana Open Interest surges by $700 million after Trump’s post
Trump’s reemphasized support for the Solana-native $TRUMP token on Monday, sparking a bullish turn of events. Traders reacted positively with SOL prices rising 2% in the spot markets. However, a closer look at the market's data shows that speculative traders are returning to the SOL markets after nearly a month of low activity.
Solana open interest | SOLUSD, March 25 | Source: Coinglass
The Coinglass chart above shows SOL's open interest surged by $700 million in just 24 hours, crossing the $5 billion mark at press time on Tuesday.
This spike followed a social media post from the US President Donald Trump, who endorsed the Solana-hosted TRUMP memecoin, calling it “the greatest of them all.”
Trump emphasizes support for $TRUMP token | March 24
Solana’s ecosystem had faced headwinds in early March, particularly after FTX began unlocking millions in SOL tokens to repay creditors, raising fears of selling pressure.
Beyond that, the Libra meme coin rug-pull incident involving Argentine President Javier Milei created uncertainty over the legitimacy of political memecoins.
Trump’s high-profile endorsement appears to have reignited investor confidence, leading to a surge in new positions. SOL open interest jumped from $4.28 billion to $5 billion within a day, signaling renewed institutional and retail optimism.
Derivatives metrics signal bullish sentiment swing for April
Beyond open interest, other key derivatives market indicators point toward continued upside potential for Solana.
Solana derivatives markets analysis | March 24 | Source: Coinglass
Trading volume surged 1.85% to $10.51 billion, indicating heightened market activity.
Options open interest climbed 3.90%, showing increasing investor demand for leveraged positions. Considering options trading is more popular among large investors this emphasizes increased bullish sentiment among whales.
With rising trading volumes and renewed investor optimism, SOL could be gearing up for another breakout in April. If momentum persists, analysts expect a potential test of the $160-$180 resistance zone in April 2025.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds $87,000 as markets brace for volatility ahead of April 2 tariff announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $87,000 on Wednesday after its mild recovery so far this week. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as the market absorbs the tariff announcements.
Shiba Inu rallies as trading volume rises 228% amid increase in bullish bets
Shiba Inu price extends its gains by 8% and trades at $0.000015 at the time of writing on Wednesday, rallying over 15% so far this week. On-chain data shows that SHIB’s trading volume rose 228% in the last 30 days, bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook.
BTC, ETH, and XRP could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards.
BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launch on Solana platform while Fidelity files for spot Solana ETF
Solana price hovers around $142 on Wednesday after recovering by 7% so far this week. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launches on the Solana platform. Fidelity files for a spot Solana ETF with Cboe.
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes around $84,000 despite US SEC regularity clarity and Fed rate stability
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $84,000 at the time of writing on Friday after recovering nearly 2% so far this week. The recent announcement by the US SEC that Proof-of-Work mining rewards are not securities could boost BTC investors' confidence.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.