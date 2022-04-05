What are the chances for Loopring price to visit $2 after clearing this hurdle

- Loopring price attempts to break through the $1.17 hurdle to trigger a quick run-up.
- Investors can expect a 70% upswing to $1.96 after bulls make a comeback.
- A daily candlestick close below $1.03 will invalidate the bullish thesis for LRC.
Loopring price has been on a vertical run-up since March 15 but is currently facing a crucial resistance barrier. A successful flip of this blockade is crucial in triggering explosive moves for LRC.
Loopring price to restart its ascent
Loopring price rallied 108% in two weeks, starting March 15. This move sliced through the $1.17 resistance barrier and briefly flipped it into a support level. However, profit-taking investors knocked LRC below it, blowing out the remaining bullish momentum.
Since March 31, Loopring price has been trying to breach through the $1.17 barrier but has failed, resulting in sideways movement. A decisive flip of this hurdle into a support floor will signal the start of an uptrend. In such a case, LRC will trigger an explosive move to the next resistance barrier at $1.96. This move would constitute a 70% gain and is likely to extend to $2 in some cases. Regardless, the upside for Loopring price is capped at around $2.
LRC/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting this move for Loopring price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This index shows that the immediate resistance barrier is weak, suggesting the possibility of a move into the next cluster of underwater investors.
This area extends from $1.28 to $2.07, where roughly 6,300 addresses that purchased nearly 349 million LRC tokens at an average price of $1.67 are “Out of the Money.” Interestingly, this target coincides with the bullish outlook from a technical standpoint.
LRC GIOM
Regardless of the bullish outlook, Loopring price needs to flip the $1.17 barrier into a support level and hold above it. Failure to do so could develop into a bearish scenario.
A daily candlestick close below $1.03 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Loopring price. This development will also trigger a further crash to $0.836, where buyers have another chance to attempt a comeback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What are the chances for Loopring price to visit $2 after clearing this hurdle
Loopring price attempts to break through the $1.17 hurdle to trigger a quick run-up. Investors can expect a 70% upswing to $1.96 after bulls make a comeback. A daily candlestick close below $1.03 will invalidate the bullish thesis for LRC.
Polkadot price and how to easily make 70% gains
Polkadot price looks ready for a new upswing after flipping a crucial resistance barrier at $22.50 into a support level. Investors can expect DOT to trigger a 33% ascent to $30.48.
Bitcoin Quarterly Forecast: BTC to hit $100,000 before its next bear market
Bitcoin price closed the quarter where it started. Bitcoin price changed very little over the past quarter (January 2022 – March 2022). Compared to Q4 2021, the 3-month candlesticks show near mirror images of each other.
XRP price is setting up for another selloff to $0.70
XRP price could fall into lower targets in the days to come. Early buyers should consider waiting for a touch in the low $0.70 zone before adding more risk to their portfolios. XRP price is currently ...
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.