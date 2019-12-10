WeBank owned by Tencent in China will be providing infrastructure for China’s National Blockchain Consortium

- China National Blockchain Consortium will have infrastructure provided by WeBank.
- The bank will provide its patented open consortium chain to the BSN.
Tencent’s WeBank, a digital bank that provides loans to small businesses and individuals, has become the first technical infrastructure provider for the nation’s blockchain network.
Chinese state media report that the bank will be providing the Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN) with its patented open consortium chain FISCO BCOS.
As per the statement from the company, as opposed to a single blockchain, the consortium chain is a set of blockchain applications to serve the general public.
The BSN which was launched last week, consisting of some 14-members will be developing and operating blockchain-based applications in the network using their individual expertise and technologies.
Members of the consortium include WeBank, Huobi China, the State Information Center, and state-owned tech giants China UnionPay, China Mobile and China Telecom.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls are waiting for Santa's rally
Bitcoin (BTC) hit the bottom at $6,526 on November 25 and managed to claw back some ground since that time. While the bull started to lose their drive and again on the approach to $7,900, the traders try to find some glimpses of hope on long-term Bitcoin charts.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD needs to move above $4.00 to escape the range
Ethereum Classic, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $434 million and an average daily trading volume of $456 billion, has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD retreats below $0.2000 amid growing bearish pressure
IOTA has continued its trip to the South. The 20th largest digital asset topped at $0.2120 on Monday and retreated all the way down to $0.1822 on Tuesday.
Tezos Price Analysis: Daily RSI implies further losses for XTZ/USD
Tezos (XTZ) reversed the gains from the previous days. XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.45, off Monday's high of $1.6513. From the best-performer, the coin turned into the biggest loser.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.