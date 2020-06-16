WICC/USD has experienced a tremendous bull move today on June 16 hitting $0.2532.

Previously, WaykiChain was in a daily downtrend.

WaykiChain, a relatively low market-cap cryptocurrency is up by more than 40% in the last 24 hours with a decent trading volume of $27 million. The current price of $0.25 is not the 2020-high, which was established on February 24 at $0.36. Either way, WICC is now in a strong daily uptrend after breaking above several resistance levels.

WICC/USD daily chart

WICC was trading below the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA, both extremely close to a bear cross, however, bulls have awakened and pushed WICC above $0.20 hitting $0.2532. Buyers were able to destroy several resistance points and have created a daily uptrend. The daily RSI is overextended and could slow down the bullish momentum of WICC in the short-term.

This move is not necessarily surprising considering OKEx is launching a token sale tomorrow on June 17 where users can hold OKB to get WGRT, WaykiChain Governance Coin.