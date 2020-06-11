WAX Technical Analysis: WAX/USD succumbs to selling pressure and plummets to $0.057

After a massive bull run to $0.088, WAX has started consolidating and has dropped to $0.057.

WAX can still defend the daily 26-EMA but has lost the 12-EMA.

The WAX bull run is paused as bulls couldn’t handle the selling pressure around $0.08 and the price dropped to a low of $0.057, the current price at the time of writing. Bulls have lost the daily 12-EMA at $0.0641 and they are looking to defend the daily 26-EMA at $0.0547.

WAX/USD daily chart

The daily chart is not looking too great for WAX as most of the gains are now lost in a violent consolidating move. During the past three days, bears have taken over and managed to drop WAX by more than 35%.

The daily 26-EMA at $0.0547 will serve as the next support level. The daily RSI is extremely oversold and could help the bulls in the short-term but the bearish momentum is strong.