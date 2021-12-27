Vitalik Buterin states that Ethereum has failed if the network faces scalability challenges

- Vitalik Buterin spoke about the future of the Ethereum network at a conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- The founder of Ethereum believes that if scalability plagues the network, then it has failed.
- 86% of the addresses holding Ethereum are currently profitable based on data from IntoTheBlock.
- Analysts have predicted a recovery in Ethereum price as the altcoin retests its 231 month consolidation.
The founder of Ethereum reveals that the network could fail if it lacks scalability. Ethereum price struggles to recover from the drop in price and analysts predict a retest of the 231 month consolidation.
Ethereum price recovery begins, on track for ETH2.0
As Ethereum inches closer to the “merge” or the transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (POS), the altcoin has started its recovery. Vitalik Buterin, the founder of the Ethereum network recently spoke at a conference in Buenos Aires.
Buterin spoke about the growing Argentinian Ethereum community and addressed the need of blockchain technology in the country. He commented on the efficiency of PoS. The founder of Ethereum shared his views on decentralization.
The founder is of the opinion that Ethereum has become further decentralized over time. Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) have finally started emerging and Buterin explained the roadmap in five words- verge, purge, surge, splurge and the merge.
Based on data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, over 86% of the addresses holding Ethereum are currently profitable.
@cryptoalle, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that Ethereum price needs to outperform as the window for December 31 is tightening.
if $ETH doesn't outperform for real in the next 48hs uhhh— alle (@cryptoalle) December 25, 2021
the window is tightening for the december 31 calls
imagine someone that's trading only eth over the last 3-4 days, where several alts pumped 40~50%.
@rektcapital, a crypto analyst, is of the opinion that Ethereum could form a higher low.
Indeed, the $ETH dotted Higher Low is figuring as a new resistance— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 27, 2021
What this means is that #ETH could dip into the green area once again
This dip would enable ETH to form a fourth Higher Low in a row#Crypto #Ethereum https://t.co/0kkuBA6DWK pic.twitter.com/2NemVJOvPo
FXStreet analysts have predicted that Ethereum price could collect enough liquidity to march towards $4,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts believe that Bitcoin price could explode, hitting $200,000 in 2022
Bitcoin price reclaimed its old high above $51,000 and fueled a bullish narrative among investors. Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and set a new target above $200,000 for 2022.
Vitalik Buterin states that Ethereum has failed if the network faces scalability challenges
The founder of Ethereum reveals that the network could fail if it lacks scalability. Ethereum price struggles to recover from the drop in price and analysts predict a retest of the 231 month consolidation.
Harmony price is set to pop at least 15% by the end of this week
Harmony (ONE) is on the front foot, with bulls reseizing control of price action and putting a squeeze on the double top at around $0.28. With sellers forced to buy, expect them to close out their positions in numbers, and for buying volume to quadruple, leading to an accelerated breakout to $0.32, and 15% gains.
Stellar price heading for $0.32 with bulls in a festive mood
Stellar (XLM) price has opened today above $0.28, which shows that bulls are trying to push the trend higher. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is confirming the high demand with a move above 50 but still holds plenty of upside potential. The price target looks to be set at $0.32, where both the 55-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) form a double cap.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.