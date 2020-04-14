- Venezuelan crypto exchange, Criptolago, has announced its plan to launch a text message-based payment system.
- The new system can process offline transactions in all crypto assets supported on the exchange.
Criptolago, a Venezuelan crypto exchange, will soon be launching a text message-based payment system, which can process transactions in Petro (PTR) and other cryptocurrencies. The ongoing hyperinflation crisis in the country has caused the Venezuelan bolivar to fluctuate by 1.58% in just 24 hours and roughly 2,500% in one year.
The exchange recently stated that it developed the new system in response to a call from the country’s president. Financial companies were asked to create payment platforms similar to the Venezuelan banking system that can process Petro transfers.
Criptolago said:
Following the guidelines of our president @NicolasMaduro and in favor of our #criptonation, with the new function of Payments for #SMS, we have opened the possibility for all the Venezuelan people to carry out #Petro transactions in a very practical way.
The new payment system will also be able to process offline transactions in all crypto assets supported on Criptolago. Venezuelan citizens can now transfer Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH) and Venezuela bolivares without an internet connection.
Since around 30% of Venezuela’s citizens can’t access the internet, the new payment system will likely help these segments of the population to transact in crypto. Notably, the service is exclusively available to registered users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
