- VeChain price structure has morphed from a bear flag pattern to a head-and-shoulders pattern, similar to a month ago.
- VET is nearing a bearish Death Cross pattern as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) convergences with the 200-day SMA.
- Daily volume has continued to edge lower, showing less engagement with the cryptocurrency, despite lower prices.
VeChain price triggered a head-and-shoulders topping pattern yesterday, confirming the fragility of the price structure plotted since the June 22 low. The mild VET rebound today does not disrupt the bearish outlook, and all the evidence continues to point to at least a break of the June 22 low of $0.059.
VeChain price displays interesting symmetry with prices in June
VeChain price, from May 23 until June 19, framed a head-and-shoulders pattern that began with a rising wedge pattern. The result of the topping pattern was a VET drop of nearly -40% over three days, including a -25.57% selloff on June 21. The magnitude of the decline matched the head-and-shoulders pattern's measured move of -39.72%.
Interestingly, VeChain price constructed a new head-and-shoulders pattern after the June 22 low that triggered yesterday. The measured move of the current pattern is just over -27%, indicating a price target of $0.053. The VET decline would smash the June 22 low, but it would be well above the crash low on May 19 of $0.042. Nevertheless, it should finally trigger an oversold reading on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), setting the foundation for a sustainable, impulsive advance.
VET/USD daily chart
To avoid the bearish outcome prescribed by the head-and-shoulders pattern, VeChain price needs a daily close above the high of the right shoulder at $0.079. If successful, VET would be poised to target the Anchored VWAP from January 3 at $0.088 and then the difficult 200-day SMA at $0.092, representing a rally of 27% from the current price.
A continuation of the VET rebound will struggle beyond the 200-day SMA as the 50-day SMA is close to activating a bearish Death Cross pattern, forecasting heightened downward pressure on VeChain price.
If VeChain price follows the precedent of the previous head-and-shoulders pattern, VET will at least reach the measured move price target of $0.053 before printing a firm low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin investors in extreme fear, unaware of incoming bullish supply shock
BTC Fear and Greed index shows that fear has gripped markets for over 60 days in a row. Popularity and demand for altcoins with small market capitalization increased. No big spikes noted in BTC net flows, whales with less than 10,000 BTC continue accumulating.
Dogecoin price finds local bottom, DOGE targets $0.30
Dogecoin price has not had the best series of numbers in the past few days. With the push to the downside and monthly pivots each time broken to the downside, it is fishing in the bottom for some support.
Shiba Inu must watch out for the bull trap as SHIB bears remain in control
Shiba Inu looked set for a jump higher just two weeks ago. Instead, it has dropped 28% in value over the past nine days. The glut in cryptocurrencies is helping short sellers to push prices further down.
Stellar caught in downtrend to $0.195
XLM price is in a consecutive three-day losing streak. Tops and lows are getting lower in tandem. More downside is expected for Stellar as no real support now is present until $0.195.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.