VeChain Price Forecast: VET fights for crucial support as correction to $0.024 lingers

- VeChain uptrend is still in jeopardy, especially with overhead pressure surging under the 100 SMA.
- If descending parallel channel’s middle-boundary support is shattered, a breakdown will likely extend to $0.024.
- VET opportunity to avert the breakdown lies with defending support at the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA.
VeChain has generally sustained a downtrend for over two weeks and there is no sign of recovery. Its upside seems strongly barricaded, limiting price movement. On the downside, bulls are in the middle of a fierce fight to secure higher support. However, a massive breakdown still looms in the direction of $0.024.
VeChain is on the verge of another breakdown
The VET 4-hour chart brings to light the formation of a descending parallel channel. This pattern began forming after VeChain hit a barrier at $0.035 in January. Recovery attempts have been rendered unsuccessful, with losses testing $0.024.
For instance, the most recent attempt to reverse the trend lost steam at the 100 Simple Moving Average, a resistance reinforced by the channel’s upper boundary. Currently, a retreat is underway with VET struggling to balance at the 50 SMA and 200 SMA confluence.
Realize that losing control over this support will put more pressure on the ascending parallel channel’s middle boundary. Besides, if VeChain slices through this critical zone, a massive breakdown would ensue. Support at $0.024 may come in handy to stop the losses, but VET’s downtrend could be unstoppable until it meets the buyer congestion area at $0.02.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence or MACD on the same 4-hour chart emphasizes the bearish outlook. While the MACD (blue line) is in the positive region, it is about to cross under the signal line, a bearish signal and a call to sell. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index shows that selling pressure is getting stronger.
Looking at the other side of the fence
VeChain has a couple of key areas to hold onto to avert the potential breakdown and these are the ascending parallel channel’s middle boundary and the confluence formed by the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA.
Another bullish signal would be making a daily close above the 100 SMA. Such price action may trigger more orders to create enough tailwind behind VET for gains toward $0.035.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal
Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP).
SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish
SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.
UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher
UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.
Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.