VeChain Price Forecast: VET targets $0.032 after slicing through critical resistance

- Vechain price seems to have formed a W pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset could quickly jump towards $0.032 if the pattern is confirmed.
- VET faces very weak resistance on the way up above $0.03.
Vechain price is currently trading at $0.029 and it’s under a consolidation period after hitting a high of $0.035 on January 21. The digital asset is up by 156% since December 23, 2020 with a market capitalization of $1.9 billion.
Vechain price aims for $0.032 but could jump even higher
On the 4-hour chart, Vechain seems to have formed a W pattern with the first low located at $0.0259 and the second at $0.0264. The digital asset has seen a significant rebound and established an uptrend on the 4-hour chart.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
The next price target is $0.032 which is the resistance trendline formed by the pattern. However, a breakout above this point would push Vechain even higher up to the last high of $0.035 as there is almost no resistance on the way up.
VET IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no strong resistance levels above $0.03, in comparison to a robust support area located between $0.022 and $0.025.
VET Social Volume
However, Vechain has experienced several significant spikes in Social volume over the past week which can usually indicate a strong pullback is underway. This happened on January 6, July 11, 2020, June 2020, and in several other occasions. According to the IOMAP, Vechain price could fall as a low as $0.022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
