VeChain Price Forecast: VET could retrace 13% after a new all-time high

- VeChain price hints at a pullback after momentum reversal indicator (MRI) flashed a reversal signal.
- Now, VET could correct 13% to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.066.
- The sell-off might extend another 13% if the above barrier fails to hold.
VeChain price has been surging non-stop since hitting a local bottom on February 28. Now, VET could pullback before it establishes a clear direction.
VeChain price hints at a lower low
VeChain price has been consolidating inside an ascending parallel channel for almost three months. The 130% bull run has hit its target at $0.0835, creating a new all-time high for VET.
Now, the altcoin shows signs of retracement before establishing a new trend. VeChain could either continue its ascent and breach past the setup or correct to an immediate demand barrier.
VET/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting the bearish scenario is the MRI’s “preemptive top” signal in the form of a yellow down arrow on the 4-hour chart. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
So, VET’s logical course of action would be a 13% pullback to the parallel channel’s middle line, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.066.
In case of excessive profit booking, sellers could extend the pullback to either the 50% or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels at $0.062 or $0.058, respectively.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
However, investors should note that VeChain price blasted through the breakout line around $0.074 on the daily chart, suggesting a massive spike in bullish momentum could follow. Therefore, a daily candlestick close above this level hints at a continuation of the bull rally. A decisive breach of the recent all-time high at $0.0835 will invalidate the bearish thesis and serve as a secondary confirmation of the optimistic scenario.
In such a case, VET could ascend another 35% to $0.10, which coincides with the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level seen on the 1-day chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
