VeChain Price Prediction: VET on track to hit a new all-time high at $0.087

- VeChain price surged 22% after it bounced from the ascending parallel channel’s lower trendline.
- Now, VET is on track to surge another 45% to hit a new all-time high at $0.087.
- A rejection at the current all-time high at $0.061 could result in a 10% downswing to $0.050.
VeChain price showed impressive 22% gains after sliding more than 40% between February 20 and 28. However, buyers seem to have set their sights to fly past VET’s current all-time high at $0.061.
Vechain price hints at an accumulation
VeChain price has seen two significant higher highs four higher lows since late December 2020. Joining these swing highs and swing lows with trendlines results in an ascending parallel channel formation. Although this technical pattern forecasts a bearish outlook, it is only after a breakout. At the time of writing, VET has bounced off the inclined trendline acting as support at $0.036 on February 28, signaling the start of a new uptrend.
Supporting a continuation of this uptrend is the three consecutive green daily candlestick closes seen since March 5. These trading sessions saw healthy volume bars while the price barely moved, hinting that an accumulation could be in the works. If true, then VET bulls could be gearing up for the next leg of the rally, a 45% upswing towards the top of the channel at $0.087.
Adding credence to this bullish thesis is the green histograms developed above the zero-line, as seen in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. Additionally, this indicator’s MACD line (12 EMA) has sliced above the signal line (26 EMA), indicating a bullish crossover in play.
VET/USDT 1-day chart
However, investors should note that the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator suggests that a potential sell signal could follow the current red eight candlestick formation. In such a case, VeChain price could drop 10% towards the immediate support at $0.050, which coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
DOGE/USD is awaiting a daily closing above the critical 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $0.0517 in order to extend the upside break from the falling wedge formation. The buyers would then aim for a 100% upswing, with eyes set on the record highs at $0.1004.
Ethereum: $2000 back in sight as technicals scream buy
ETH/USD has extended the recovery from a drop below $1500 into the third day on Sunday, starting out a new week on the front foot. The No. 2 coin confirms falling wedge breakout on the daily chart. The ETH bulls need a strong foothold above the bearish 21-DMA.
Cardano: Rejection at 100-HMA calls for a test of the $1 mark
Cardano (ADA/USD) extends Friday’s sell-off, as the bearish momentum picks up pace on Saturday, with deeper losses likely on the cards. The fourth most widely traded crypt currency has lost 19% of its value over the past seven trading sessions.
Stellar eyes a 60% rally on a symmetrical triangle breakout
XLM/USD is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. RSI has also already charted an upside break; Sunday’s close is critical. A 60% upswing is in the offing if the bullish break is confirmed.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.