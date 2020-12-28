- It seems that Vechain price broke out of an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The long-term price target for the bulls is located at $0.026.
Vechain was trading inside a long-term ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart from which it has broken out and now aims to hit a new 2020-high at $0.026. The digital asset faces very little resistance to the upside.
Vechain price looks strong and poised for a run to $0.026
On the 12-hour chart, Vechain bulls were able to push the digital asset above an ascending triangle pattern, cracking the critical resistance level at $0.018 decisively, with Vechain price hitting $0.0196.
VET/USD 12-hour chart
Vechain has managed to conquer the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA and turn both into support levels. The breakout of the ascending triangle means that VET targets $0.026, a 43% move which can be calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
The only potential bearish outlook for Vechain is a re-test of the broken resistance level at $0.018. Usually, after a breakout above a triangle pattern, the digital asset might come back down to re-test the previous resistance.
VET/USD 12-hour chart
Additionally, there seems to be an RSI divergence with the price on the 12-hour chart as Vechain price has set higher highs, but the RSI established lower highs. This is considered bearish. The potential price target for bears would be the 50-SMA at $0.016.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum’s selling pressure plummets while ETH price enters new uptrend targeting $1,000
Bitcoin has been the dominant leader for the most part of this recent rally. However, it seems that Ethereum bulls are finally awakened and have pushed the digital asset towards a high of $745, not seen since May 2018.
Cardano price ready for a 25% breakout towards $0.22, according to technicals
Cardano has been trading inside a parallel channel for over a month and it’s getting closer to a breakout. Bulls have managed to secure several critical support levels and are now ready to push ADA above a key resistance point.
Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17
The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token.
Polkadot targets $6 after Binance replaces ETH with DOT on homepage
The Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain reporter Colin Wu noticed that Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, replaced ETH in three cryptocurrency pairs on Binance APP homepage with Polkadot (DOT).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.