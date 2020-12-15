- VeChain's technical picture suggests that the token is poised for a recovery.
- VET needs to stay above $0.016 to confirm the bullish stance.
VeChain (VET) is changing hands at $0.016, having gained about 2% at the time of writing since Monday. The token takes 26th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current capitalization of $1 billion.
VET is the native token of a blockchain-powered supply chain platform named VeChain, which was launched in 2016. It aims to solve supply chain management issues with the help of distributed governance and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.
VET locked in an ascending triangle
On the 4-hour chart, VET is trading inside an ascending triangle. This bullish formation implies that the asset is positioned for a strong recovery, provided that the support created by the hypotenuse stays unbroken. Currently, the support comes at $0.016.
A rebound from this area will bring the x-axis of the triangle at $0.0186 into focus, with the eventual estimated bullish target at $0.025.
VET, 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, if $0.016 gives way, the immediate bullish scenario will be invalidated, opening the way to a sharp sell-off towards $0.01. However, the 4-hour 200 EMA at $0.014 may slow down the decrease and push the price back inside the triangle pattern.
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data confirms the support at $0.014 as 4,000 addresses purchased nearly 89 million VET between $0.014 and $0.012. This area may absorb the selling pressure and initiate a recovery.
VET's In/Out of the Money Around Price data
On the upside, the insignificant resistance lies between $0.0167 and $0.18. If the bullish momentum is sustained, VET may extend the recovery towards $0.02 at least.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
