VanEck files prospectus with SEC for Bitcoin futures mutual fund

- Investment firm VanEck has recently filed a draft prospectus for a Bitcoin-related mutual fund with a US regulator.
- In the wealth manager’s filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, VanEck acknowledged the possible risks involved.
- The fund manager has yet to hear a decision from the SEC of its Bitcoin ETF filing that has been delayed twice.
Wealth manager VanEck has filed a prospectus with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Bitcoin Strategy Fund.
VanEck warns of risks associated with Bitcoin
This new prospectus filed with the securities regulator states that the fund will acquire Bitcoin exchange-traded products and futures.
The fund manager will invest in Bitcoin futures contracts and use the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) while also investing in pooled investment vehicles that directly and indirectly invest in the leading cryptocurrency.
The new crypto fund, introduced as the investment manager as the “Bitcoin Strategy Fund,” will have its share price fluctuate with the changes in the market value of its portfolio securities.
In addition, VanEck stated that it would not acquire Bitcoin directly due to the risks involved with the cryptocurrency markets. The fund manager said that the fund would not invest in other digital assets directly either. The filing states:
“The value of Bitcoin and, therefore, of the fund’s Bitcoin-related investments could decline rapidly, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment.”
The global investment manager filed the registration on June 21, and in addition to the Bitcoin-related investments, the fund will also have significant holdings of cash and fixed-income investments.
VanEck also added that the fund’s risks are not only limited to the bellwether cryptocurrency but also the risks involved with pooled investment vehicles, target exposure and rebalancing, borrowing and leverage, tracking errors, credit issues and interest rate discrepancies.
The fund manager has yet to receive an outcome on the decision from the SEC of its exchange-traded fund (ETF) registration. Earlier this month, the securities regulator delayed making a decision on the VanEck Bitcoin Trust for the second time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price humbled by 50% nose-dive, but DOGE may set a bear trap
Dogecoin price finally broke free of a complex, rounding consolidation on June 18, providing the catalyst for DOGE to fall 50% over five days at today’s low. DOGE closed yesterday with the largest daily decline ...
Three technical indicators suggest XRP price hit a market bottom
XRP price is down over 70% from the April high and 50% from the June 1 rebound high at the time of writing, creating a challenging price structure to extract meaningful gains on a sustainable basis.
Ethereum price may bounce 20%, as ETH strikes pivotal support
Ethereum price, like most altcoins, has fallen below the May 23 panic low as selling pressure gripped the cryptocurrency complex yesterday and earlier today. ETH now rests on the convergence of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon risk is still heavily tilted to the downside
MATIC price breakout from a symmetrical triangle on June 15 suggested a continuation of the relative strength versus the cryptocurrency market. However, the bullish price action quickly faded, rewarding Polygon investors with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.