US Treasury to reportedly give SEC significant authority over stablecoins

- A recent report revealed that the US Treasury could give the SEC new authority over stablecoins.
- Tether, USDC and other stablecoins could follow some of the rules that bank deposits currently face.
- The highly anticipated report on stablecoins is expected to be published as early as this week.
The United States Treasury Department is reportedly allowing the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to take the lead in regulating stablecoins including Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). A highly anticipated report expected to be published later this week will state that the SEC will have significant authority over stablecoins.
SEC to crack down on stablecoins
The US SEC is ready to crack down on the stablecoin market after the agency won concessions in a debate between regulators in the country over how to regulate the $131 billion market that includes Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD and the Pax Dollar.
According to Bloomberg, a few people familiar with the matter said that the Treasury and other agencies will soon announce that the SEC will have considerable authority over stablecoins.
The anticipated report will also urge Congress to pass legislation to clarify that these coins should be regulated in the same way as bank deposits. Companies would need to seek licenses under these rules. This approach has garnered support from stablecoin firm Circle, which has plans to become a commercial bank in the future.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will also have a role in overseeing the regulation of stablecoins, according to Bloomberg.
SEC chairman Gary Gensler lobbied Janet Yellen, the US Secretary of the Treasury and a few members of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets to allow the securities regulator to set and enforce policies on stablecoins.
Gensler and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that centralized stablecoins share common qualities with money market funds and therefore should be regulated similarly, under the securities watchdog’s purview.
The SEC chair previously compared stablecoins to “poker chips,” adding that stablecoins are an easy on-ramp to risky investments.
Tether, the largest stablecoin in the world with a market capitalization of over $70 billion, has faced massive controversy over the assets that back the digital coin. The firm stated that each USDT was backed by one US dollar at the bank, but was forced to revise its statement after an investigation by the New York Attorney General.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Traders book profits from Shiba Inu to push Dogecoin to $0.34
Dogecoin price could see some incoming speculative money from profit-taking in Shiba Inu. A bullish close above the Cloud on the daily chart indicates future upswing likely. The outperformance of Shiba Inu is likely as Dogecoin lags the majority of the market.
Cardano in accumulation mode before ADA jumps to $4
Cardano price completed seven consecutive weeks of weekly closes below their open. Extremely tight trading ranges often preceed explosive movement. The next bullish breakout for Cardano is likely to target new all-time highs in the $4 value area.
Shiba Inu on weak support suggests SHIB price drop to $0.000025
Shiba Inu price has outperformed almost all its peers, with an astounding rally of over 500% from the October open. However, some profit-taking and a general retracement may occur before Shiba Inu continues its drive higher.
AVAX to rank among the top 3 cryptos by end of 2021, says Trader Joe co-founder
With the latest developments in the AVAX ecosystem, analysts are bullish on the altcoin's price. Anonymous co-founder of Trader Joe exchange, @cryptofishx, has predicted that the altcoin will hit the top 3 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.