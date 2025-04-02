- House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill stated that stablecoins should serve as a means of enhancing payment, not yield-bearing.
- He added that lawmakers will continue to prohibit stablecoin interest opportunities for consumers.
- Crypto community members expressed displeasure toward the statement, arguing that lawmakers are limiting innovation.
The US House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill hits back at crypto industry leaders arguing for yield-bearing inclusion in stablecoin regulations. Hill stated that lawmakers view stablecoins as a payment solution, not an investment product.
Rep French Hill responds to stablecoin demands from crypto industry members
House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill clarified that House members have no consensus on including yield-bearing for consumers in stablecoin legislations. In a briefing on Monday, Hill shared that lawmakers view stablecoins as a means of enhancing payment and not an investment product.
Hill's statement responds to recent comments from crypto community members regarding stablecoin legislation in the House and Senate. Industry leaders, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Bitwise executive Matt Hougan, earlier appealed to the Senate and House to include provisions in their bill for consumers to earn interest on stablecoins.
"I hear the point of view, but I don't think there's consensus among the parties or the houses on having a dollar-backed payment stablecoin pay interest to the holders of that stake," said French Hill in an interview.
The House's STABLE bill is set for a markup on Wednesday, where committee members will review, debate and propose amendments to it before it is finalized for further consideration.
Circle's Chief Strategy Officer, Dante Disparte, showed support for the swift bipartisan passage of the STABLE bill. He emphasized that the bill offers clear guidance on reserving, trust, transparency and financial crime compliance.
"The US will win when payment stablecoins that reference the dollar have a clear pathway to enter into the United States' regulatory perimeter. We urge swift and bipartisan passage of the STABLE Act," Dante stated in a Tuesday X post.
However, several crypto community members shared contrary remarks to lawmakers' decision, citing that the absence of yield-bearing would stifle innovation.
"Without yield, this isn't financial innovation — it's just banking as usual, but with a blockchain wrapper," said crypto lawyer Carlo D'Angelo.
CALL TO ACTION: The STABLE Act’s Missed Opportunity: Still No Yield for Bank Stablecoin Consumers— Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) April 1, 2025
As revised, the latest version of the STABLE Act (H.R. 2392) remains firm in prohibiting yield-bearing stablecoins for consumers. Despite hopes that policymakers might modernize… https://t.co/BNceDLvAjv
Chris Pavlovski, CEO of RUM, also expressed dissatisfaction with the response from the House, stating that the STABLE Act is NOT America First.
"It's not even close. This is Wall Street, Coinbase & Circle first," he added in an X post.
The STABLE and GENIUS Acts bills do not mention interest for consumers holding stablecoins, stirring concerns about crypto's effectiveness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls defend lifeline support as risk-off sentiment continues
Dogecoin price stays below three major daily moving averages after Elon Musk severed perceived ties to D.O.G.E., the agency. Uncertainty in global markets over Trump’s tariff war heightens risk-off sentiment.
Bitcoin recovers as dominance increases, signaling a shift amid market stress
Bitcoin price recovers slightly, trading above $84,000 on Tuesday after falling 4.29% the previous week. Crypto Finance reports that Bitcoin’s dominance rose to 61.4%, reflecting a shift toward BTC as a resilient asset amid market stress.
Solana Policy Institute launch to shape policies for decentralized networks
Solana Policy Institute aims to educate policymakers on decentralized networks like Solana. SPI plans to unite Solana's ecosystem voices to demonstrate the technology's economic and social benefits amid debates over its decentralization and reliability.
Tether adds to Bitcoin reserves with over $735 million withdrawals from the Bitfinex hot wallet
Arkham intelligence data shows that Tether added 8,888 BTC worth $735 million from the Bitfinex hot wallet. The address currently holds 92,000 BTC, worth $7.65 billion, and is also the sixth-ranked BTC wallet address.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.