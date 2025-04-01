- The US government is set to disclose its Bitcoin holdings next Saturday.
- On March 6, President Trump ordered federal agencies to report digital assets acquired through seizures and forfeitures within 30 days.
- The audit may also reveal details on potential XRP, Solana and Cardano reserves.
Bitcoin price rose 3% on Tuesday, as MicroStrategy, Metaplanet and Tether all announced fresh BTC purchase. However, BTC price is likely to remain volatile ahead of the anticipated disclosure of U.S. government crypto holdings, which could fuel speculation in the coming days.
US Treasury to finalize Bitcoin audit on April 5 as part of Trump’s crypto strategy
The U.S. Department of the Treasury, alongside various federal agencies, is set to finalize an audit of its Bitcoin reserves this Saturday, April 5. This follows President Trump’s executive order mandating a full accounting of government-held digital assets within 30 days.
The review is expected to clarify the government's exact Bitcoin holdings and whether assets like XRP, Solana, and Cardano are included in its strategic stockpile.
Trump signs Executive order creating strategic Bitcoin reserve, March 6 2025 | Source: Whitehouse.gov
According to official records, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will consist of Bitcoin acquired through civil and criminal forfeitures.
Unlike previous asset liquidations, this reserve is designed for long-term storage rather than selling off Bitcoin to the market. The audit will also establish two new offices responsible for overseeing and managing these digital reserves.
Market impact and speculation around U.S. crypto reserves
The announcement of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve initially caused market-wide speculation, yet Bitcoin's price has continued to experience turbulence. Since the policy’s introduction in early March, Bitcoin has dropped nearly 10%, falling from $92,000 to $82,000.
Analysts suggest that unresolved questions surrounding the U.S. government’s long-term strategy for its holdings may be contributing to market uncertainty.
David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc, noted that the upcoming audit could clarify why Bitcoin price movements have remained erratic despite positive institutional adoption trends. "Depending on what we learn, this might answer many open questions about the recent price action," Bailey stated.
US Government on-chain crypto holdings as of April 1, 2025 | Source: Arkham
According to blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, the U.S. government currently holds 198,012 BTC, with total crypto stash valued at approximately $17.3 billion. However, White House crypto advisor David Sacks revealed that over the past decade, federal agencies have accumulated around 400,000 BTC, though roughly 195,000 BTC has been sold off, generating $366 million in proceeds.
Had the government retained its entire Bitcoin haul, its value today would exceed $17 billion. The upcoming disclosure will determine the federal strategy moving forward and whether Bitcoin remains a key asset in the U.S. digital economy plan. Investors are now closely watching Saturday’s audit results to assess its implications for Bitcoin’s price trajectory as April 2025 kicks-off.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls defend lifeline support as risk-off sentiment continues
Dogecoin price stays below three major daily moving averages after Elon Musk severed perceived ties to D.O.G.E., the agency. Uncertainty in global markets over Trump’s tariff war heightens risk-off sentiment.
Bitcoin recovers as dominance increases, signaling a shift amid market stress
Bitcoin price recovers slightly, trading above $84,000 on Tuesday after falling 4.29% the previous week. Crypto Finance reports that Bitcoin’s dominance rose to 61.4%, reflecting a shift toward BTC as a resilient asset amid market stress.
Solana Policy Institute launch to shape policies for decentralized networks
Solana Policy Institute aims to educate policymakers on decentralized networks like Solana. SPI plans to unite Solana's ecosystem voices to demonstrate the technology's economic and social benefits amid debates over its decentralization and reliability.
Tether adds to Bitcoin reserves with over $735 million withdrawals from the Bitfinex hot wallet
Arkham intelligence data shows that Tether added 8,888 BTC worth $735 million from the Bitfinex hot wallet. The address currently holds 92,000 BTC, worth $7.65 billion, and is also the sixth-ranked BTC wallet address.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.