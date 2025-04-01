The US government is set to disclose its Bitcoin holdings next Saturday.

On March 6, President Trump ordered federal agencies to report digital assets acquired through seizures and forfeitures within 30 days.

The audit may also reveal details on potential XRP, Solana and Cardano reserves.

Bitcoin price rose 3% on Tuesday, as MicroStrategy, Metaplanet and Tether all announced fresh BTC purchase. However, BTC price is likely to remain volatile ahead of the anticipated disclosure of U.S. government crypto holdings, which could fuel speculation in the coming days.

US Treasury to finalize Bitcoin audit on April 5 as part of Trump’s crypto strategy

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, alongside various federal agencies, is set to finalize an audit of its Bitcoin reserves this Saturday, April 5. This follows President Trump’s executive order mandating a full accounting of government-held digital assets within 30 days.

The review is expected to clarify the government's exact Bitcoin holdings and whether assets like XRP, Solana, and Cardano are included in its strategic stockpile.

Trump signs Executive order creating strategic Bitcoin reserve, March 6 2025 | Source: Whitehouse.gov

According to official records, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will consist of Bitcoin acquired through civil and criminal forfeitures.

Unlike previous asset liquidations, this reserve is designed for long-term storage rather than selling off Bitcoin to the market. The audit will also establish two new offices responsible for overseeing and managing these digital reserves.

Market impact and speculation around U.S. crypto reserves

The announcement of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve initially caused market-wide speculation, yet Bitcoin's price has continued to experience turbulence. Since the policy’s introduction in early March, Bitcoin has dropped nearly 10%, falling from $92,000 to $82,000.

Analysts suggest that unresolved questions surrounding the U.S. government’s long-term strategy for its holdings may be contributing to market uncertainty.

David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc, noted that the upcoming audit could clarify why Bitcoin price movements have remained erratic despite positive institutional adoption trends. "Depending on what we learn, this might answer many open questions about the recent price action," Bailey stated.

US Government on-chain crypto holdings as of April 1, 2025 | Source: Arkham

According to blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, the U.S. government currently holds 198,012 BTC, with total crypto stash valued at approximately $17.3 billion. However, White House crypto advisor David Sacks revealed that over the past decade, federal agencies have accumulated around 400,000 BTC, though roughly 195,000 BTC has been sold off, generating $366 million in proceeds.

Had the government retained its entire Bitcoin haul, its value today would exceed $17 billion. The upcoming disclosure will determine the federal strategy moving forward and whether Bitcoin remains a key asset in the U.S. digital economy plan. Investors are now closely watching Saturday’s audit results to assess its implications for Bitcoin’s price trajectory as April 2025 kicks-off.

