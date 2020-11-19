In an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) outgoing chairman, Jay Clayton, noted that Bitcoin is a payment mechanism and a "store of value."
Bitcoin is a store of value
While commenting on a clip showing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon claiming that the US government will regulate Bitcoin if it gets bigger, "we did not regulate Bitcoin as a security," Clayton clarified and said that the SEC regulates it when people use crypto assets as securities to raise capital for a venture.
"We determined that Bitcoin was not a security, it was much more a payment mechanism and a store of value," Clayton added and reminded that the government does regulate payments. According to the chairman, the inefficiencies seen in the current payment mechanisms have been driving the digital assets like Bitcoin and more regulation is likely to come into the payment space.
On a similar note, Cynthia Lummis, first woman Senator-elect from Wyoming, told Fox News earlier in the week that one of her top priorities was to explain to her colleagues how Bitcoin is a great store of value. "It's something that Americans can use to diversify their assets and to make sure that they have assets that don't have inflation built into them just the way the US dollar does," Lummis further elaborated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA regains crucial support but its network activity raises red flags
Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.4 billion, has been doing well recently. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and managed to settle above a critical support area.
Yearn.Finance holders are ready to dump their tokens en masse
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers in the last days. The popular DeFi-token gained over 180% in less than two weeks and jumped to the 29th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth
LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.