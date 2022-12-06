The Federal Trade Commission is investigating several unnamed crypto firms over possible misconduct in the advertisement of digital assets.
Several crypto firms are facing a probe from the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over possible deceptive or misleading advertisements relating to cryptocurrencies.
According to a Dec. 6 report from Bloomberg, FTC spokeswoman Juliana Gruenwald said the watchdog is investigating “several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets.”
Gruenwald did not provide further details about which firms were the subject of the investigation or what had triggered the probe.
However, deceptive advertising and promotion have been a trending topic in the U.S. this year.
In October, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was fined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for “touting on social media” about the EthereumMax (EMAX) crypto token without disclosing she was paid $250,000 to promote it.
In November, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA point guard Stephen Curry were reportedly among a group of celebrities facing a probe from the Texas financial regulator over their promotion of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX.
The FTC is an independent agency of the United States which was created to protect the public from deceptive or unfair business practices through law enforcement, research, and education.
Earlier this year, they sent out an alert about a crypto scam with three key components, an impersonator, a QR code and a crypto ATM where the victims will be directed to send money.
They also revealed in a Jun.6 report nearly half of all crypto-related scams originated from social media platforms in 2021, and as much as $1 billion in crypto has been lost to scammers throughout the year.
Cointelegraph reached out to the FTC for comment but did not receive a reply by the time of publication.
Related: Saying ‘not financial advice’ won’t keep you out of jail — Crypto lawyers
Globally, several financial watchdogs and enforcement agencies have also been actively trying to curb deceptive crypto advertisements.
In March, the U.K.-based Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) issued an enforcement notice to over 50 companies advertising crypto, instructing them to review their ads to ensure they comply with the rules.
In August, the U.S.-based consumer watchdog group Truth in Advertising called out 19 celebrities for allegedly promoting nonfungible tokens (NFTs) without disclosing their connection to the projects.
Australia’s financial regulator has also fired warning shots across the crypto industry about deceptive advertising tactics.
In October, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) launched civil proceedings against Australian firm BPS Financial Pty Ltd (BPS) over alleged “misleading” representations concerning its Qoin token.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: Why accumulating ETH at $1,210 will lead to maximum returns
Ethereum price shows a lack of bullish enthusiam, resulting in three failed attempts to overcome an immediate hurdle. As a result, ETH has slid lower and is likely to continue this path until it encounters a stable support level.
Binance gains from FTX collapse as trading activity surges by 30% in November
Binance led the exchange market trading volume, which saw an increase to $705 billion last month. Binance has emerged as a key industry entity with the Proof of Reserves and Industry Recovery Fund initiatives.
Crypto lender Nexo announces departure from the United States following fallout with regulators
Following FTX's collapse, many crypto companies have borne the brunt of the United States regulators, but Nexo became the first one to stand up against them.
Shiba Inu Prediction: A downward dog can only bend so far
Shiba Inu price starts December off on a shaky start. The recent rejection of the previous support zone spells bad news for SHIB’s future price action. A sweep of the lows event could result if market conditions persist.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.