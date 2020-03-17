Owing to the widespread Coronavirus fears, the crypto event Consensus 2020 will be conducted digitally with no charge.

Those who have purchased a ticket to Consensus 2020 will reportedly receive their refunds in 60 days.

Major crypto and blockchain-focused event, Consensus 2020, has had a change of plans owing to the intensifying Coronavirus fears. Consensus will no longer be hosting a conference in New York. According to an earlier report by Coindesk, the event will now be a “completely virtual experience,” letting individuals from all over the world join the event online for free.

The report has clarified that those who have purchased a ticket to Consensus 2020 will receive their refunds in 60 days. Consensus also expressed confidence that the event would be back next year “better than ever” and in-person.

Coindesk noted that the event will take place in May and will be featuring some quality platform providers to support the effort to stay safe amid the outbreak.

We are working with best-in-class platform providers to support this effort and are committed to bringing the entire crypto community together with the high-quality content you have come to expect from CoinDesk. With premier speakers discussing the most important topics of our time, all coordinated by CoinDesk’s experienced journalists and moderators in a rolling live TV-like experience, we are confident a virtual Consensus 2020 will be an enriching experience for our audience. And everyone can enjoy it from the safety of their homes.

Since 2015, Consensus has featured some big industry figures like Square CEO Jack Dorsey and officials from regulators like the US Securities Exchange Commission.