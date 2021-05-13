- Uniswap price locked in an ascending channel since February.
- 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has contained weakness over the last three months.
- Ethereum creator, Vitalik Buterin, promotes Uniswap’s UNI as a highly secure oracle for a DeFi ecosystem.
Uniswap price has steadily climbed since the February sell-off, but the price gains have been muted relative to the performance of other altcoins, particularly since the March low. UNI is currently trading just above the mid-line of an ascending channel, offering few clues about price direction.
Uniswap benefits from a more robust stablecoin ecosystem
On Uniswap’s governance forum, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin advocated that UNI should be an oracle token for successful decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and fiat currencies. Oracles are used for broadcasting and sharing price data, determining liquidation prices and thwarting 51% attacks. Simply put, price oracles are essentially data feeds that connect Ethereum to off-chain, real-time information so smart contracts can utilize them.
Buterin listed several areas of DeFi, such as algorithmic stablecoins, synthetic assets and collateralized loans that lean on a price oracle to function correctly. He recommended that Uniswap develop its oracle on the Augur or UMA design to enable more robust data. The better the data, the better DeFi protocols can function correctly.
UNI is well-positioned to be a token for decentralized oracle, said Buterin, thanks to its large market capitalization at just over $22 billion. A large market capitalization makes attacks far more expensive. The cost of attack “is absolutely essential to maximize, thus market cap is key.”
Overall, the decision would also be good for Uniswap v3 because it “heavily benefits from the existence of a more robust stablecoin ecosystem.”
Uniswap price lacks catalyst to break channel range
Uniswap price has moved in an ascending channel for more than two months, registering minor new highs but preventing a notable breakout. The 50-day SMA has been pivotal support during minor corrections. It remains in an uptrend, keeping the hopes of a rally continuation high and promoting a neutral outlook for the altcoin.
With that said, if today’s selling accelerates, support will manifest around the mid-line of the channel at $38.04. Still, the emerging weight of a downturn in the cryptocurrency complex will motivate sellers to quickly push Uniswap price down to the 50-day SMA at $34.36 and then the channel’s lower trend line at $30.55.
An undercut of the channel’s lower trend line will introduce further selling and a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally beginning in November 2020 at $28.49. The final line in the sand for Uniswap price is the 50% retracement at $23.39. A failure at that level would raise more significant, fundamental concerns about Uniswap and UNI.
UNI/USD daily chart
If the current weakness stalls, speculators should be prepared for a test of the channel’s upper trend line at $47.09. Until a daily close above the trend line, no further upside targets should be considered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
Elrond price poised for a 50% decline despite new EGLD staking mechanisms
Elrond price balances above crucial trend line support originating in February. 50-day simple moving average (SMA) grip on EGLD nearing an end. Elrond new staking proposal geared to accelerating decentralization.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740. Breakdown of the support level at $0.371 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon primed for a 70% rally
MATIC price breakout from a minor correction gains traction above $1. Extreme overbought conditions on the weekly chart may not mark a top. Oddz Finance and Stakefish deals continue the accelerated adoption of everything Polygon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.