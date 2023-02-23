- Uniswap price trades back into the trend channel after the US Fed minutes.
- UNI still flirts with the lower border as bulls await more clear market moves.
- Expect to see $7.82 to be tested going into next week.
Uniswap (UNI) price saw bulls falling out of the boat as price action started dropping further below the ascending trend channel marked up on the charts. Bulls returned near the end of the US trading session though and kept their act together. The dust needs to settle first with the publication of the Fed minutes before bulls can advance and take out $7.82 to the upside.
Uniswap price sees bulls awaiting better conditions
Uniswap price is entering a period of more moderate and smaller daily moves, and markets are awaiting a better and clearer path forward. On the one hand, economic data points to inflation remaining stubbornly high. On the other hand, the Fed minutes keep speaking of a disinflationary year where all inflation levels will come down toward a more normal level.
UNI sees traders awaiting more confirmation on which scenario looks to be the right one to materialize shortly. Traders must not forget that these rate hikes take a bit of time to start affecting the public and the data points. Once that becomes clear, expect UNI to pop higher with $7.82, ready for a breakout with $8 as the ideal take-profit level.
UNI/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside comes with bulls exiting Uniswap price, which would mean a break lower toward $6.50 with the monthly pivot, the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) all very close to one another. The Relative Strength Index suggests more room for a drop with $6 as support near the green ascending trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
