Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI is on the verge of an 18% upswing to new all-time highs

- Uniswap price is breaking out of a bullish consolidation pattern, hinting at new all-time highs.
- UNI bulls ignore the bearish indications provided by on-chain metrics.
- FOMO seems to kick in as the token hints at an 18% surge despite the 320% year-to-date gains.
Uniswap price and its decentralized exchange platform have seen a stark rise in popularity even after last year's DeFi summer. The token now shows signs of continuing the ongoing rally even after it experienced an exponential 300% increase over the past month.
Uniswap price aims for higher highs
Uniswap price has been consolidating in an ascending triangle over the past week. Such technical formation is considered a continuation pattern as it tends to lead to further development of the previous trend.
Therefore, the recent break of the triangle’s x-axis at $20.90 could push Uniswap price by more than 18%. If this were to happen, UNI’s market value would march towards a new all-time high of nearly $25.
This target is determined by measuring the distance of the triangle’s y-axis.
UNI/USDT 1-hour chart
On-chain metrics suggest a rather bearish outlook for the utility token.
Uniswap's holders distribution chart shows that addresses with 10,000 to 100,000 UNI have constantly been reallocating or selling the tokens since late January. A similar trend can be observed with those addresses that hold between 100,000 and 1,000,000 UNI.
This behavior in whales’ activity suggests that some high net worth individuals are booking profits at the current price levels. Consequently, increasing the downward pressure behind Uniswap price.
Uniswap Holder Distribution chart
For this reason, investors need to pay attention to the $19.50 support level. If this price hurdle fails to hold, the bullish thesis will be invalidated, triggering an 18% retracement to $16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal
Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP).
SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish
SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.
UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher
UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.
Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.