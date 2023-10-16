- Uniswap founder Hayden Adams stated that starting October 17, a 0.15% swap fee will be charged.
- While Adams noted that the fees are only applicable on certain tokens, it included stable pairs, which make up 85% of the trading volume.
- Uniswap price stands far below the 50-day EMA, reclaiming which is crucial for recovery.
Uniswap price has marked some increase in the last few days, but the broader sentiment still remains rather bearish for the altcoin. To make things worse, the community did not seem to be on board with the protocol’s founder’s new swap fees idea.
Uniswap to charge swap fees
Uniswap founder Hayden Adams took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that the protocol will now begin to charge its users a new swap fee. Adams noted that the fees are different from the Uniswap Protocol fee switch, which is voted on by UNI token governance.
The swap fee will be directed towards the improvement of the protocol. Adams reiterated,
“This interface fee is one of the lowest in the industry, and it will allow us to continue to research, develop, build, ship, improve, and expand crypto and DeFi.”
The swap fee, which has been set at 0.15% of the output token amount when the trade is settled, will only be applicable on certain tokens. Adams noted that the list will be updated frequently and currently includes - ETH, USDC, WETH, USDT, DAI, WBTC, agEUR, GUSD, LUSD, EUROC, and XSGD.
Some, such as Ari Paul, founder of Blocktower Capital, commended Uniswap’s move, saying,
“It’s ofc beyond reasonable to charge a fee for front end or extra features separate from protocol. Amusing to me you even have to explain this, but smart communications.”
However, others did not seem to be on board with people saying,
Not sure I see the value for the users or the holders.— Crypto JAW (@jaw_crypto) October 16, 2023
Sounds like a new tax to me. Just how to extract more money from the users to the team.
Users called the list completely useless since the tokens included in it are mainly stable pairs, which make up 85% of the trading volume.
Uniswap trading volume by pair
Uniswap price could fall back
Uniswap price trading at $4.12 swung by 4.36% during the intra-day trading hours after bouncing back from the $3.99 support level a few days ago. However, the next crucial barrier necessary to initiate recovery stands nearly 8% above the trading price.
This $4.47 resistance level coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), reclaiming which is important for UNI to recover. But looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands in the bearish zone at the moment, the outcome looks mostly bearish for UNI.
This would be verified if the altcoin falls through the $3.99 support line, which could send Uniswap price toward $3.50.
UNI/USD 1-day chart
However, if the broader market cues turn bullish, the bearish thesis could be invalidated, provided the $4.47 resistance level is breached and flipped into support. Uniswap price would then be looking to breach the 100-day EMA line at $4.73.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
THORChain exchange surpasses $200 million in total volume after swap pause
THORChain's THORWallet exchange recently surpassed $200 million total trading volume. The chain experienced a disruption last week due to a temporary pause on swaps on the THORSwap exchange.
Chainlink attracts big investors interest while ambassador advocates for broader vision
Chainlink drew investor interest during an accumulation phase lasting more than 500 days. Analyst Altcoin Sherpa recommends investment strategy in Chainlink within the $5 to $7 range.
Bitcoin whales signal accumulation trend while fear subsides
Bitcoin holdings over the past 20 months signify that 11,806 more addresses have acquired at least 10 BTC. Bitcoin's previous record of such large holdings was set in 2019, suggesting renewed interest after a bearish cycle.
Grayscale says it is 'operationally ready' for ETF as GBTC discount narrows
Grayscale has expressed its readiness to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) after the US SEC missed the deadline to appeal.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.