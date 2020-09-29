Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI is ready to rebound, but first needs to crack $4.2

- UNI is the native token of Uniswap and was airdropped to everyone that used the exchange before September 1.
- Surprisingly, UNI managed to reach $8 despite the massive selling pressure from users.
UNI is currently trading at $4.2 and still hasn’t crashed too significantly even though everyone that used Uniswap before September 1, got 400 tokens. This airdrop was launched in response to SushiSwap decision to migrate close to $1 billion in digital currencies from Uniswap through a 'vampire mining' attack.
Several indicators are showing UNI is ready for a strong bounce
The price of UNI established a strong support level at $3.8 and it’s currently trading right above this level at $4.2
UNI/USD 12-hour chart
The TD sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a buy signal, most likely within the next five hours. For now, the 12-EMA is acting as a strong resistance level at $4.6 although the In/Out of the Money Around Price chart by IntoTheBlock shows more resistance before that.
UNI IOMAP Chart
The price range between $4.23 and $4.35 is a notable resistance level as close to 7,000 addresses bought 15 million UNI tokens. At $4.6 and above, the resistance is even greater. Close to 37 million tokens were bought between $4.61 and $4.73, creating a massive area of resistance.
A bullish breakout above $4.2 can take UNI up to the next resistance level at $4.6.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, the TD sequential indicator has presented a buy signal around $4.2 which is now the nearest resistance level. Bulls are also facing some resistance in the form of the 12-EMA at $4.4. A bullish breakout above both levels will allow UNI price to target $4.6 where the 50-MA stands coinciding with the resistance area in the IOMAP chart. The MACD, although still bearish, it’s slowly shifting towards a bullish outlook.
UNI IOMAP Chart
On the other hand, looking at the same IOMAP chart, we can observe that not many addresses bought UNI tokens below $4.1. The most crucial support level was established at $3.6, however, between $3.6 and $3.72, only 200 addresses bought 375,000 UNI tokens, which means there isn’t a lot of support for the digital asset around these levels.
A bearish breakout below $3.6 would be devastating for UNI as there aren’t many other support levels established below. The next bearish price target would be the $3 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Gainers: OMG, SXP, and STORJ explode 70% and are eying up more gains
The entire cryptocurrency market is bouncing back up, strongly gaining more than $28 billion in market capitalization over the past week. Some of the biggest gainers include OMG, SXP, and STORJ.
The final testnet of Ethereum 2.0 Spadina goes live; ETH reaction muted
Ethereum developers announced the launch of Spadina, the last test version of Ethereum 2.0. According to the announcement, it will be active for three days and serve as a general rehearsal before the Ethereum 2.0 goes live.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA could be poised for a potentially deadly selloff
Cardano established a new 2020-high on July 26 at $0.15. The digital asset is down 50% since its peak, and it’s currently trying to recover.
Reddit users should hurry up if they want to cash out MOON tokens, price is falling
Reddit's crypto community has worked out a way to sell its native token MOON for cash. The coin that was initially hosted on an Ethereum testnet and intended for internal use only is now converted to a mainnet currency and traded on DeFi-protocols.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.