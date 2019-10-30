Twitter’s CEO and Bitcoin advocate Jack Dorsey invests in CoinList cryptocurrency startup

CoinList raised $10 million in the latest investment round.

CoinList to launch a cryptocurrency exchange and wallet using the raised funds.

One of the most prominent Bitcoin (BTC) supporters Jack Dorsey is reported to have invested an undisclosed amount in a cryptocurrency startup referred to as CoinList. Jack Dorsey is the current CEO of Twitter, a leading social media platform.

The Bitcoin advocate took part in the latest funding round for CoinList according to an article published by The Wall Street Journal. CoinList has been existence for two years and now. It concentrates on helping startups fundraise through the sale of tokens.

The latest round saw CoinList collect $10 million from investors. This is the first time Dorsey is investing in the startup. With these funds, CoinList hopes to tap into the cryptocurrency exchange market. A crypto wallet is another product that is likely to be launched by CoinList. The Wall Street Journal quotes Dorsey: