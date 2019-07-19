- The CFTC is investigating BitMEX to see if they bent their rules and allowed people in the U.S. to use their platform.
- The reaction to the investigation from the crypto community has been mostly negative.
Crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEX, is being investigated by United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as has been reported earlier by FXStreet. CFTC intends to find out if BitMEX relaxed their rules and enabled people in the United States to use the platform for trading. Since the exchange is not registered with CFTC, it is not allowed to execute trading activities in the U.S.
Twitter Reactions
Bullishbond007:
“1/ Bitmex will be fine. They actively prevent us users from using their platform with geo-location. They kick off users if they find out they are in the US. (See, Tone Vays; the publicity from that booting will play well for Bitmex if the CFTC brings an action)....
2/ they don't advertise or actively attempt to get us citizens to sign up. I am not even sure if the CFTC has jurisdiction if this progresses past the sniffing butt stage. All and all this is a fat nothing burger for Bitmex. This "investigation" is a joke.”
TheDuke:
“#bitmex #cftc investigations are total FUD.
1. even with a vpn, nobody with a big stack will try to trade with the fear to be blocked( VPNs are not safe)
2. it’s to force Bitmex to be KYC, that’s it.
3. USA are lunching derivatives platforms and sees Bitmex as a competitor.”
Scott Melker:
“In the past 6 months, I have had 3 people who claimed to be ex-employees of Bitmex reach out privately and tell me that all of my assertions were true. All 3 told me to contact the CFTC (I never did) because they would be investigating Bitmex. Seems they were telling the truth.”
Trader Chris:
“Bitmex will not shut down because the CFTC launches a investigation, they have no power whatsoever, they cant do shit. There is nothing to go after, the only thing they can do is to ban the internet access across America. How dense can you be that you think they close the door.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Opportunity in Bitcoin for bargain hunters
First, the strong bullish move yesterday by Bitcoin, which gained more than $1,000 in 60 minutes. The movement has placed the BTC/USD pair above all major moving averages and opens the door to further rises in the absence of relevant resistance.
Ripple’s XRP recovery from April lows marks the beginning to breakout
Ripple has dived massively from the recent highs. The breakout above both the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-D and the 100 SMA 1-D propelled XRP past critical hurdles. For the first in 2019, the price exchanged hands above $0.5.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD oversold and ready to bounce
Litecoin is showing signs of exhaustion from the downtrend experienced from the beginning of July. Recovery to June highs around $146 has been impossible with the path of least resistance having an affinity to the south.
Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed
The Ethereum ecosystem is preparing for what is known as the biggest milestone for the network, Ethereum 2.0. The new protocol is still in the development stages and researchers have recently told the community that it is possible that there will be a delay in the launch.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.