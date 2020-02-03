- The new BTC emoji appears next to “BTC" or "bitcoin" hashtags when one tweets using the official Twitter app.
- To get the hashtag trending, many crypto enthusiasts tweeted posts including the "#bitcoin" hashtag.
Recently, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, tweeted the emoji that now appears next to "BTC" or "bitcoin" hashtags when one tweets using the official Twitter app for iOS or Android. In his tweet, Dorsey tagged the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organization, "to maintain and publish the Unicode Standard, which was developed to replace existing character encoding schemes which are limited in size and scope, and are incompatible with multilingual environments."
Seemingly, Dorsey intends to encourage the Consortium to consider adding a new graphic character representing Bitcoin to the character repertoire of the Unicode Standard. Many crypto community members, including Nischal Shetty, the CEO of WazirX, welcomed this idea by replying to his tweet. To get the hashtag trending, many of them tweeted posts including the "#bitcoin" hashtag.
Shetty tweeted:
Ok let’s trend #Bitcoin
CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao also chimed in saying:
Let’s do this. #Bitcoin
This is not the first time Dorsey has shown his support for Bitcoin. At the Consensus 2018 conference in New York, he had famously said:
The internet deserves a native currency; it will have a native currency. I don’t know if it’ll be Bitcoin or no, but hope it will be.
Dorsey also happens to be the co-founder of Square, a mobile payments platform. During Square’s Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call, Dorsey said this about the platform’s Cash App.
The Cash App ecosystem continues to exceed our expectations. In just three years, Cash App revenue performed basically $0 million to $135 million, excluding Bitcoin. We love you, Bitcoin.
