Twitter CEO discusses his bullish views on Bitcoin, calls its whitepaper “poetry”

- Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and payments app Square, said that he’s a huge believer in Bitcoin.
- Dorsey believes there is ample opportunity for Bitcoin to bring about a change in the payments system in Africa
In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and payments platform Square, explained why he supports Bitcoin and called the cryptocurrency’s whitepaper “poetry.” He said:
I believe that the internet deserves and requires a native currency and that's why I am such a huge believer in Bitcoin.
Dorsey said that the one thing he admires the most about Bitcoin is that there is no central authority setting the direction and there is no one on the other side that can stop it. He calls the crypto “pretty organic in nature and very principled in its original design.” When asked if he was the person behind the pseudonym, Dorsey replied, “No. And if I were, would I tell you?”
Speaking of Bitcoin’s future, Dorsey said that there’s a lot of potential for BTC. According to him, anyone in the Bitcoin ecosystem can change the direction of the coin in small and large ways. Upon asking if Bitcoin could transform the way money works, Dorsey responded positively.
Definitely, but I think the bigger ramification is how it affects how society works. I think there are many positive ramifications outside of just money. Money is a foundational layer that enables so much more.
Dorsey said that he once met an African entrepreneur, who ran a service similar to Uber and struggled with payments. This included making payments to her drivers and customers paying for the rides. Between hassling the payments systems and elements of corruption there, Dorsey said that there is ample opportunity for Bitcoin to scale in Africa.
I think as we get a more durable, resilient, and global standard, we [will] see a lot more innovation everywhere. I think there’s no better case study for this than the various countries within Africa and their entrepreneurs who are trying to start things within health, sustainability, or transportation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.